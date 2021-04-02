BE PART OF THE TEAM

Leinster's game against Toulon has been cancelled due to positive Covid case

The Champions Cup round-of-16 clash was due to kick off at 5.30pm this evening.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 2 Apr 2021, 12:35 PM
The RDS in Dublin.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEINSTER’S ROUND-OF-16 Champions Cup clash with Toulon has been cancelled, EPCR has confirmed.

The game was scheduled to take place at 5.30pm this evening at the RDS and Toulon are already in Dublin for the game, but a positive test in the French side’s squad has forced its cancellation.

EPCR has yet to officially confirm what happens next but it is expected that Leinster will advance into the quarter-finals to face either Exeter Chiefs or Lyon next weekend.

Murray Kinsella
