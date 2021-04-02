Leinster's game against Toulon has been cancelled due to positive Covid case

LEINSTER’S ROUND-OF-16 Champions Cup clash with Toulon has been cancelled, EPCR has confirmed.

The game was scheduled to take place at 5.30pm this evening at the RDS and Toulon are already in Dublin for the game, but a positive test in the French side’s squad has forced its cancellation.

EPCR has yet to officially confirm what happens next but it is expected that Leinster will advance into the quarter-finals to face either Exeter Chiefs or Lyon next weekend.

More to follow…