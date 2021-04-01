Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster against Toulon in Champions Cup

JOHNNY SEXTON RETURNS to captain Leinster against Toulon in their last-16 Champions Cup clash at the RDS Arena tomorrow [KO 5.30pm, live on BT Sport].

Sexton is one of four changes to the XV following last weekend’s Pro14 final win over Munster, with James Lowe, Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird also starting.

Jamison Gibson-Park misses out, with the province saying he was injured in training yesterday, while Ross Byrne is fit enough to take his place on the bench. Dave Kearney, meanwhile, drops to the replacements despite his excellent form this season.

Hugo Keenan continues at full-back, with Jordan Larmour lining out on the right wing once again and Lowe coming in on the left for his 50th Leinster cap. The centre partnership remains the same with Robbie Henshaw and Rory O’Loughlin joining forces.

Fresh off captaining the side to glory last weekend, Luke McGrath is named at scrum-half, while Sexton regains the skipper role at 10.

Here is your #LeinsterRugby team to face @RCTofficiel in the #HeinekenChampionsCup Round of 16 tomorrow at the RDS Arena. ⬇🔵🙌#LEIvRCT pic.twitter.com/r5bETG55Je — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 1, 2021

Furlong comes is the only change to the front row, where he joins Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher, while Ryan Baird earns his second start in Europe in the second row alongside Devin Toner.

And it’s as you were in the back row, with Rhys Ruddock at blindside, Josh van der Flier at openside and Player of the Match against Munster, Jack Conan, at 8.

Toulon, meanwhile, have named a strong pack for their visit to the RDS, though they’re without out-half Louis Carbonel.

Toulon name a very strong pack to face Leinster.



But they're missing out-half Louis Carbonel. pic.twitter.com/aewiZJTyWk — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) April 1, 2021

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets)

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. Ryan Baird

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Scott Fardy

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ross Byrne

23. Dave Kearney

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).