BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 1 April 2021
Advertisement

Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster against Toulon in Champions Cup

Leo Cullen makes four changes to his XV, with James Lowe, Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird also starting.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 12:27 PM
51 minutes ago 2,926 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5398399
Johnny Sexton (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Johnny Sexton (file pic).
Johnny Sexton (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON RETURNS to captain Leinster against Toulon in their last-16 Champions Cup clash at the RDS Arena tomorrow [KO 5.30pm, live on BT Sport].

Sexton is one of four changes to the XV following last weekend’s Pro14 final win over Munster, with James Lowe, Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird also starting.

Jamison Gibson-Park misses out, with the province saying he was injured in training yesterday, while Ross Byrne is fit enough to take his place on the bench. Dave Kearney, meanwhile, drops to the replacements despite his excellent form this season.

Hugo Keenan continues at full-back, with Jordan Larmour lining out on the right wing once again and Lowe coming in on the left for his 50th Leinster cap. The centre partnership remains the same with Robbie Henshaw and Rory O’Loughlin joining forces.

Fresh off captaining the side to glory last weekend, Luke McGrath is named at scrum-half, while Sexton regains the skipper role at 10.

Furlong comes is the only change to the front row, where he joins Cian Healy and Rónan Kelleher, while Ryan Baird earns his second start in Europe in the second row alongside Devin Toner.

And it’s as you were in the back row, with Rhys Ruddock at blindside, Josh van der Flier at openside and Player of the Match against Munster, Jack Conan, at 8.

Toulon, meanwhile, have named a strong pack for their visit to the RDS, though they’re without out-half Louis Carbonel.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets)

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy 
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. Ryan Baird
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

16. James Tracy 
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Scott Fardy 
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ross Byrne
23. Dave Kearney

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie