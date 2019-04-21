15 mins ago

You may or may not have already seen the news filter through, but Leinster have been forced into a late change in the back row.

Rhys Ruddock has reported ill, so the grizzled figure of Scott Fardy will jump off the bench and into the number 6 shirt.

Caelan Doris is promoted to the bench to provide back row cover alongside Max Deegan, the 21-year-old will be making his European Cup debut if he is called as a replacement.

Here’s the updated full line-ups on show this afternoon.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Sean Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Scott Fardy

7. Sean O’Brien

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Caelan Doris

20. Max Deegan

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin.

Toulouse:

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Yoann Huget

13. Sofiane Guitoune

12. Pita Ahki

11. Cheslin Kolbe

10. Antoine Dupont

9. Sébastien Bézy

1. Clément Castets

2. Peato Mauvaka

3. Charlie Faumuina

4. Richie Arnold

5. Richie Gray

6. Rynhardt Elstadt

7. Joe Tekori

8. Jerome Kaino (captain)

Replacements:

16. Guillaume Marchand

17. Cyril Baille

18. Maks Van Dyk

19. Selevasio Tolofua

20. Piula Faasalele

21. Francois Cros

22. Romain Ntamack

23. Maxime Médard.

Referee: Wayne Barnes [England].