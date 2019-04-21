This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
You may or may not have already seen the news filter through, but Leinster have been forced into a late change in the back row.

Rhys Ruddock has reported ill, so the grizzled figure of Scott Fardy will jump off the bench and into the number 6 shirt.

Caelan Doris is promoted to the bench to provide back row cover alongside Max Deegan, the 21-year-old will be making his European Cup debut if he is called as a replacement.

Here’s the updated full line-ups on show this afternoon.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Scott Fardy
7. Sean O’Brien
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Caelan Doris
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin.

Toulouse:

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Yoann Huget
13. Sofiane Guitoune
12. Pita Ahki
11. Cheslin Kolbe
10. Antoine Dupont
9. Sébastien Bézy

1. Clément Castets
2. Peato Mauvaka
3. Charlie Faumuina
4. Richie Arnold
5. Richie Gray
6. Rynhardt Elstadt
7. Joe Tekori
8. Jerome Kaino (captain)

Replacements:

16. Guillaume Marchand
17. Cyril Baille
18. Maks Van Dyk
19. Selevasio Tolofua
20. Piula Faasalele
21. Francois Cros
22. Romain Ntamack
23. Maxime Médard.

Referee: Wayne Barnes [England].

The dream of an All-Ireland European final is dead, but Leinster’s hope of defending their Champions Cup crown lives on.

The reigning champions are on home turf this glorious afternoon to host their fellow four-time winners Toulouse (kick-off 15.15, Virgin Media, Channel 4 and BT Sport).

Twice champions Saracens await the victors after their impressive accounting for Munster in Coventry yesterday.

Leinster have struggled for form in the window since the Six Nations, but they will be bullish about their chances of negating Toulouse’s thrilling counter-attack threat today to join the English champions in a Newcastle decider on 11 May.

