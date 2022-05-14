And here’s a piece with Leo Cullen from yesterday’s Captain’s Run, with the Leinster head coach discussing Dan Leavy’s new role within the group and the challenge his team face today. You can read it here.
“These type of games, you don’t get extra points for style. It’s about getting through to the next round and they’ve (Toulouse) done that incredibly effectively. If you think they’d a man sent off in that Ulster game, they dig it out really, don’t they? They stay in the hunt, score a late try, they go to Belfast, they’re still hanging in, hanging in but they get the job done.”
There’s plenty of good reading to keep you occupied before kick-off, starting with Garry Doyle’s match preview, which you can find here.
You sense Leinster need this more, not just because it is four years since their last win, more because of the manner of their defeats in Europe since, to Saracens in 2019 and 2020, to La Rochelle last year.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final meeting with Toulouse, Ciarán Kennedy here at the Aviva Stadium on a beautiful sunny day in Dublin 4.
There’s a real big match feel around the place, with good numbers of Toulouse supporters around the stadium before the game too.
We’ll be bringing you all the action as it happens, let us know your predictions in the comments section.
