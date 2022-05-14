16 mins ago

And here’s a piece with Leo Cullen from yesterday’s Captain’s Run, with the Leinster head coach discussing Dan Leavy’s new role within the group and the challenge his team face today. You can read it here.

“These type of games, you don’t get extra points for style. It’s about getting through to the next round and they’ve (Toulouse) done that incredibly effectively. If you think they’d a man sent off in that Ulster game, they dig it out really, don’t they? They stay in the hunt, score a late try, they go to Belfast, they’re still hanging in, hanging in but they get the job done.”