Healy and O'Brien doubts for Champions Cup semi-final after head injuries

JIMMY O’BRIEN AND Cian Healy are doubts for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse this Saturday after being forced off for Head Injury Assessments during last weekend’s quarter-final win over Leicester.

O’Brien started the game on the right wing but was replaced after 72 minutes, while loosehead prop Healy came on in the second half but also had to replaced.

Both players are now going through the return-to-play protocols and will hope to be passed fit for this weekend’s clash with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Leinster have reported that back row Max Deegan is available for selection this week having fully recovered from a shoulder injury.

Wing/fullback Jordan Larmour has stepped up his training load as he continues to rehab a hip injury and scrum-half Nick McCarthy is also close to a return from his shoulder injury. It’s still unclear whether they will be available to play this weekend.

James Tracy [neck], Dave Kearney [hamstring], and Will Connors [knee] all remain sidelined.

Leinster have reported that over 20,000 tickets for Saturday’s game were sold to season ticket holders this morning ahead of the general ticket sale.

