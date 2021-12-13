Membership : Access or Sign Up
Covid-hit Leinster postpone training as precautionary measure

The province are due to play Montpellier in France on Friday.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 13 Dec 2021, 1:43 PM
Leinster coaches Felipe Contepomi and Robin McBryde arriving for a training session at UCD last week.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
LEINSTER HAVE POSTPONED today’s squad training session as a precautionary measure following the small outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed by the province last week.

Three senior players and one member of staff tested positive for Covid ahead of Leinster’s Champions Cup round one fixture against Bath on Saturday, a game Leo Cullen’s team won comfortably at the Aviva Stadium.

Leinster are due to travel to play Montpellier on Friday, but their condensed training week has now been disrupted with the cancellation of today’s training session at their UCD base.

The squad are due to return to training tomorrow following a full round of antigen and PCR testing.

Leinster had also been due to host their usual Monday media conference later today, but that has also been postponed until Tuesday. 

The IRFU and EPCR were both consulted in advance of the decision to postpone training.

“Given the positive Covid-19 cases in Leinster Rugby ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath Rugby, Leinster Rugby will undergo another full round of antigen and PCR testing at its UCD base today,” a Leinster statement read.

“As a further precaution, until all results are confirmed, today’s training in UCD has been postponed until tomorrow.”

