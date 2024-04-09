Dublin and Kildare book semi-final places with victories against Meath and Louth

Results
Leinster U20 football championship round 3
- Longford 0-10 Offaly 0-9
- Louth 0-11 Kildare 2-6
- Wicklow 0-6 Laois 2-12
- Wexford 4-11 Carlow 2-13
- Dublin 0-13 Meath 1-7
Munster minor football championship round 2
- Limerick 0-9 Clare 3-5
- Waterford 0-9 Tipperary 1-14
DUBLIN AND KILDARE booked their place in the semi-finals of the Leinster U20 football championship with victories on Tuesday evening.
Senior star Greg McEneaney kicked a point in either half for the Dubs as they ran out three-point winners against Meath in Parnell Park.
Dublin’s win sees them top Group 3 and progress straight to the Leinster semi-finals, while Meath now turn their attention to the quarter-finals.
In Group 1, first-half goals from Sam Savage and Oisin Grufferty helped Kildare eke out a one-point victory in their winner-take-all clash with Louth.
Louth arrived in Darver with wins against Offaly and Longford already under their belt, but knew that they needed at least a draw to take the seeded top spot in the group.
They trailed by eight at the break, 2-4 to 0-2, but very nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback in the second half before going down on a final score of 2-6 to 0-11.
Kildare will now have a bye directly into the semi-finals, while Louth go into the quarter-finals. In Group 1′s other game, Longford beat Offaly 0-10 to 0-9.
In the battle of Group 2′s already-qualified teams, Laois topped the group thanks to a 2-12 to 0-6 win against Wicklow, who progress as runners-up.
Wexford beat Carlow by four points, 4-11 to 2-13.
Meanwhile in the Munster minor football championship, there were wins for Tipperary over Waterford, and for Clare over Limerick.