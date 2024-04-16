Advertisement
GAA Round-up

Meath and Louth into Leinster U20 semis; Waterford minors score first Munster football win in five years

Meath will play holders Kildare in the semi-finals, while Louth take on Dublin.
10.25pm, 16 Apr 2024
Leinster U20 football quarter-finals

  • Meath 4-8 Laois 1-10
  • Louth 2-11 Wicklow 1-9

Munster minor football championship Phase 1 Round 3

  • Clare 1-8 Tipperary 2-10
  • Waterford 3-10 Limerick 0-13

JAMIE MURPHY FIRED 2-2 as Meath booked their place in the semi-finals of the Leinster U20 football championship on Tuesday night.

Murphy’s first-half double helped open up an early six-point lead over Laois in Ashbourne, but the Royals needed a late flourish in the second half to come from behind and set up a final-four clash with holders Kildare.

Cormac Murphy’s free with just under a quarter of an hour to play edged Laois in front for the first time in the game, 1-10 to 2-6.

But Meath held their visitors scoreless for the remainder, as goals from Rian McConnell and Eamonn Armstrong earned a seven-point win.

The other side of the semi-final draw will see Louth take on Dublin, after the Wee County scored a 2-11 to 1-9 win against Wicklow.

Louth finished with an unanswered 1-5 in the final quarter to turn a three-point deficit into a five-point win, with Kieran McArdle leading from the front with an outstanding 1-7 (1-2 from play).

Meanwhile in the Munster minor football championship, Waterford registered their first win in the competition since 2019, beating Limerick 3-10 to 0-13.

Goals from Paddy McCarthy, David Nyhan and Joe Brennan helped the Déise to a six-point win, while in Quilty, Tipperary were 2-10 to 1-8 winners against Clare.

