Westmeath edge out Longford after sudden death penalties as Dublin and Offaly also progress

THERE WAS PLENTY of drama in the quarter-finals of the Leinster U20 football championship this evening, as Westmeath overcame Longford after a sudden death penalty shootout.

The clash went to extra-time at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park with the scoreline reading Longford 3-5 Westmeath 2-8 at the final whistle of normal time.

The sides couldn’t be separated after extra-time however as the sides played out a 3-9 to 2-12 battle.

Both sides missed one penalty each as Longford’s Seán O’Sullivan sent the shootout to sudden death at four penalties apiece.

But it was Westmeath who converted the crucial spot kick to secure a spot in the semi-finals where they will face Offaly.

Longford were leading in the early stages of this encounter, leading by 2-03 to 1-05 at half-time following goals from Jack Duggan and James Moran. Brandon Kelly grabbed the first-half goal for Westmeath.

Senan Baker, son of Clare hurling legend Ollie, hit Westmeath’s second goal shortly after the restart and the visitors subsequently extended their lead to four points.

Daniel Reynolds netted Longford’s third goal to level proceedings before Kelly and Duggan exchanged points to send the tie to extra-time.

Duggan found his range again to ensure that penalties would decide the outcome where it was Westmeath who prevailed.

Elsewhere, Fionn Murray top-scored with six points as Dublin held off Wicklow’s challenge by 1-12 to 1-8 to secure their safe passage to the semi-finals.

There were just two points between the sides when Dublin hit the net in the 17th minute through Seán Foran after an impressive run.

Craig Maguire had a goal-bound effort saved on the line by Dublin defender Rory Dwyer as the hosts held a 1-7 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Wicklow reduced the gap to just two points after a JP Nolan goal almost directly from the throw-in.

They were awarded a penalty shortly after but Cillian McDonald opted to take the point and level the game instead of making an attempt at goal.

Dublin controlled the proceedings for the remainder of the encounter, with Murray and Luke Swan both hitting the target to ensure a win for Dublin.

Goal scorer Jack Bryant and team manager Declan Kelly pictured after a hard-earned win for Offaly tonight in the Leinster Under 20 Football Championship in Wexford.

Final score: Offaly 1-10, Wexford 1-9 pic.twitter.com/Xk6WIemIPy — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) July 8, 2021

In the final quarter-final tie this evening, Offaly held on for a 1-10 to 1-9 win against Wexford.

Offaly were leading by four points at half-time but saw the gap reduced to two before stretching their advantage through a penalty that was dispatched by Jack Bryant.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

A Cathal Flynn point put Offaly seven points clear after 47 minutes but Wexford produced a late rally and were just two points adrift after a Shane Pettitt goal.

Anthony Larkin followed that up with a free to cut the gap to one, but they were unable to find an equaliser as Offaly progressed to the semi-finals.

Westmeath will now play Offaly in the semi-finals, while Dublin will be paired with Meath.

Leinster U20 Football Results:

Dublin 1-12 Wicklow 1-8

Wexford 1-09 Offaly 1-10

Longford 3-9 Westmeath 2-12 [AET] [Westmeath win 6-5 after penalties]

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!