Louth stun Dublin to book first Leinster U20 football final since 2012

Leinster U20 football semi-finals

Dublin 1-9 Louth 1-13

Kildare 0-10 Meath 2-9

LOUTH AND MEATH can both set their sights on a long-awaited Leinster U20 football title after booking their places in next week’s underage provincial decider.

Louth stunned Dublin in Tuesday night’s semi-final in Parnell Park, while in Hawkfield, Meath ended Kildare’s All-Ireland defence and provincial three-in-a-row bid at the grade.

Sean Reynolds’ first-half goal helped Louth to a two-point lead at half time against Dublin, 1-6 to 0-7, but the Dubs pulled level on 41 minutes when Luke O’Boyle struck for a goal, leaving it 1-7 apiece.

Tadhg McDonnell quickly responded with a point to edge Louth back in front, and from there, they never relinquished their lead as they sealed their return to a first provincial U20/U21 final since 2012 — and earned a shot at first title in 43 years.

Standing in their way next Monday night are Meath, who haven’t won provincial honours at the grade since 2001 or featured in a final since 2014.

Goals either side of half time through Eamonn Armstrong and Sean O’Hare stunned a Kildare side hoping to add to their back-to-back Leinster titles, as well as last year’s All-Ireland glory.

O’Hare’s goal soon after the restart put five between the teams, 2-5 to 0-6, and that remained the margin at the end as Meath ran out 2-9 to 0-10 winners.

The final will be played on Monday 29 April at 7.30pm with live coverage on TG4.