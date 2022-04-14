Offaly, Kildare and Dubin advance in Leinster U20 championship

Leinster U20 FC

Offaly 4-13 Carlow 0-6

Kildare 2-16 Laois 3-11

Dublin 1-15 Westmeath 1-10

Munster MFC

Clare 4-18 Waterford 0-4

Tipperary 1-15 Limerick 1-8

HOLDERS OFFALY HAMMERED Carlow to keep their hopes of retaining the Leinster crown alive in tonight U20 action.

The Faithful enjoyed 4-13 to 0-6 victory as Keith O’Neill, Darragh Flynn, John Furlong and Eoin Murphy hit the net for the winners.

Kildare saw off Laois in a high-scoring clash at Hawkfield. Dean O’Donoghue’s goal propelled the Lilywhites into a 1-3 to no score lead.

Daniel Lynam added Kildare’s second goal and despite Laois three-pointers from Paddy Hosey, Darren McEvoy and Seán Fitzpatrick, Kildare advanced after Eoin Bagnall’s winning point.

Dublin needed a late comeback to see off Westmeath by 1-15 to 1-10. The Sky Blues trailed by seven at the interval but Westmeath only score a point in the second period.

Fionn Murray, Ryan O’Dwyer (who also hit their goal) and Luke Breathnach clipped key scores after half-time to seal the win.

Meanwhile in the opening round of the Munster minor football championship, Clare hammered Waterford by 26 points, while Tipperary had seven points to spare over Limerick.

