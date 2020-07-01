Here are the draws for the Leinster U20HC, MFC and MHC

THE LEINSTER COUNCIL made the draws for the Leinster U20 hurling, minor football and hurling championships last night.
Wexford and Kilkenny have been kept apart in the U20HC semi-final as both sides were handed byes to the last four. Offaly face Westmeath in the first round, while Dublin play the winners of Down v Antrim.
Laois face Carlow with Galway awaiting for the winners in the quarter-final. The first round games take place on Wednesday, 21 October and the final is set to take place on 15 November.
Leinster U20 hurling
Round 1
Antrim/Down v Dublin
Laois v Carlow
Offaly v Westmeath
Quarter-finals
Antrim/Down/Dublin v Offaly/Westmeath
Galway v Laois/Carlow
Semi-finals
Wexford v Antrim/Down/Dublin/Offaly/Westmeath
Kilkenny v Galway/Laois/Carlow
Meanwhile, the Leinster minor football and hurling championships kick-off on the weekend of 17-18 October.
Football holders Kildare face Wexford or Louth in the quarter-finals, while reigning hurling champions Wexford take on Kilkenny in the last four.
Leinster MFC
Round 1
Dublin v Meath
Wexford v Louth
Longford v Wicklow
Quarter-finals
Kildare v Wexford/Louth
Offaly v Longford/Wicklow
Dublin/Meath v Westmeath
Laois v Carlow
Semi-finals
Kildare/Wexford/Louth v Offaly/Longford/Wicklow
Dublin/Meath/Westmeath v Laois/Carlow
Leinster MHC
Round 1
Offaly v Laois
Westmeath v Carlow
Antrim v Kildare
Quarter-finals
Offaly/Laois v Antrim/Kildare
Dublin v Westmeath/Carlow
Semi-finals
Offaly/Laois/Antrim/Kildare v Dublin/Westmeath/Carlow
Kilkenny v Wexford
