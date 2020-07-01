This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the draws for the Leinster U20HC, MFC and MHC

The competitions kick-off in mid-October.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 12:57 PM
31 minutes ago 310 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5138269
Kilkenny are the reigning Leinster U20 hurling champions.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kilkenny are the reigning Leinster U20 hurling champions.
Kilkenny are the reigning Leinster U20 hurling champions.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE LEINSTER COUNCIL made the draws for the Leinster U20 hurling, minor football and hurling championships last night.

Wexford and Kilkenny have been kept apart in the U20HC semi-final as both sides were handed byes to the last four. Offaly face Westmeath in the first round, while Dublin play the winners of Down v Antrim.

Laois face Carlow with Galway awaiting for the winners in the quarter-final. The first round games take place on Wednesday, 21 October and the final is set to take place on 15 November.

Leinster U20 hurling

Round 1
Antrim/Down v Dublin
Laois v Carlow
Offaly v Westmeath

Quarter-finals
Antrim/Down/Dublin v Offaly/Westmeath
Galway v Laois/Carlow

Semi-finals
Wexford v Antrim/Down/Dublin/Offaly/Westmeath
Kilkenny v Galway/Laois/Carlow

Meanwhile, the Leinster minor football and hurling championships kick-off on the weekend of 17-18 October.

Football holders Kildare face Wexford or Louth in the quarter-finals, while reigning hurling champions Wexford take on Kilkenny in the last four.

Leinster MFC

Round 1
Dublin v Meath
Wexford v Louth
Longford v Wicklow

Quarter-finals
Kildare v Wexford/Louth
Offaly v Longford/Wicklow
Dublin/Meath v Westmeath
Laois v Carlow 

Semi-finals
Kildare/Wexford/Louth v Offaly/Longford/Wicklow
Dublin/Meath/Westmeath v Laois/Carlow

Leinster MHC 

Round 1
Offaly v Laois
Westmeath v Carlow
Antrim v Kildare 

Quarter-finals
Offaly/Laois v Antrim/Kildare
Dublin v Westmeath/Carlow

Semi-finals
Offaly/Laois/Antrim/Kildare v Dublin/Westmeath/Carlow
Kilkenny v Wexford

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie