Here are the draws for the Leinster U20HC, MFC and MHC

THE LEINSTER COUNCIL made the draws for the Leinster U20 hurling, minor football and hurling championships last night.

Wexford and Kilkenny have been kept apart in the U20HC semi-final as both sides were handed byes to the last four. Offaly face Westmeath in the first round, while Dublin play the winners of Down v Antrim.

Laois face Carlow with Galway awaiting for the winners in the quarter-final. The first round games take place on Wednesday, 21 October and the final is set to take place on 15 November.

Leinster U20 hurling

Round 1

Antrim/Down v Dublin

Laois v Carlow

Offaly v Westmeath

Quarter-finals

Antrim/Down/Dublin v Offaly/Westmeath

Galway v Laois/Carlow

Semi-finals

Wexford v Antrim/Down/Dublin/Offaly/Westmeath

Kilkenny v Galway/Laois/Carlow

Meanwhile, the Leinster minor football and hurling championships kick-off on the weekend of 17-18 October.

Football holders Kildare face Wexford or Louth in the quarter-finals, while reigning hurling champions Wexford take on Kilkenny in the last four.

Leinster MFC

Round 1

Dublin v Meath

Wexford v Louth

Longford v Wicklow

Quarter-finals

Kildare v Wexford/Louth

Offaly v Longford/Wicklow

Dublin/Meath v Westmeath

Laois v Carlow

Semi-finals

Kildare/Wexford/Louth v Offaly/Longford/Wicklow

Dublin/Meath/Westmeath v Laois/Carlow

Leinster MHC

Round 1

Offaly v Laois

Westmeath v Carlow

Antrim v Kildare

Quarter-finals

Offaly/Laois v Antrim/Kildare

Dublin v Westmeath/Carlow

Semi-finals

Offaly/Laois/Antrim/Kildare v Dublin/Westmeath/Carlow

Kilkenny v Wexford

