This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster and Ulster's Champions Cup quarter-finals have been postponed

The European club season has been suspended.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 16 Mar 2020, 6:07 PM
13 minutes ago 476 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5047528

EPCR HAVE CONFIRMED that the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals originally scheduled for the weekend of 3/4/5 April have now been postponed.

The announcement comes with rugby competitions around the world suspended and postponed amidst the coronavirus crisis.

a-general-view-of-the-aviva-stadium Leinster were due to play at the Aviva Stadium against Saracens. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Leinster had been due to host Saracens in their Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 4 April.

Ulster were scheduled to travel to France to take on Toulouse on Sunday 5 April.

But those ties, and all other European knock-out games, have been postponed indefinitely.

ECPR is keen for the games to be played eventually but is unable to confirm any possible dates as things stand.

“The Board of European Professional Club Rugby has decided that this season’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches will not now be played on the scheduled dates of April 3/4/5,” reads an official statement.

“Amid growing public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was taken during a conference call today to postpone the eight matches on the weekend in question and to suspend the European club rugby season.

“While respecting all further directives by governments and local authorities, EPCR, in conjunction with the relevant leagues and unions, remains committed to trying to find a solution which will enable it to complete the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments at such a time as that aligns with preventative measures undertaken by an overwhelming majority of sport’s governing bodies and tournament organisers in Europe.

“EPCR’s priority is the health and welfare of players and club staff, and an update regarding the knockout stages of the tournaments will be communicated to all stakeholders as soon as practicable.”

Meanwhile, it’s expected that the English Premiership will also soon confirm its suspension.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie