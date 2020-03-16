Leinster and Ulster's Champions Cup quarter-finals have been postponed

EPCR HAVE CONFIRMED that the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals originally scheduled for the weekend of 3/4/5 April have now been postponed.

The announcement comes with rugby competitions around the world suspended and postponed amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Leinster were due to play at the Aviva Stadium against Saracens. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Leinster had been due to host Saracens in their Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday 4 April.

Ulster were scheduled to travel to France to take on Toulouse on Sunday 5 April.

But those ties, and all other European knock-out games, have been postponed indefinitely.

ECPR is keen for the games to be played eventually but is unable to confirm any possible dates as things stand.

“The Board of European Professional Club Rugby has decided that this season’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches will not now be played on the scheduled dates of April 3/4/5,” reads an official statement.

“Amid growing public health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was taken during a conference call today to postpone the eight matches on the weekend in question and to suspend the European club rugby season.

“While respecting all further directives by governments and local authorities, EPCR, in conjunction with the relevant leagues and unions, remains committed to trying to find a solution which will enable it to complete the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments at such a time as that aligns with preventative measures undertaken by an overwhelming majority of sport’s governing bodies and tournament organisers in Europe.

“EPCR’s priority is the health and welfare of players and club staff, and an update regarding the knockout stages of the tournaments will be communicated to all stakeholders as soon as practicable.”

Meanwhile, it’s expected that the English Premiership will also soon confirm its suspension.