Floodgates open in second half as Leinster cruise to win over Ulster

Leinster 38

Ulster 21

LEINSTER PROVED TOO good for Ulster with a six-try show for victory in their pre-season clash in Navan.

Liam Turner ran over twice in the second half, with teammates Harry Byrne, Ben Brownlee, Andrew Osborne and Lee Barron also getting in on the act.

Ulster were level at the interval, David McCann’s 32nd-minute try followed by Dave Shanahan’s conversion cancelling out a try with the extra from Byrne.

Four minutes into the second half John McKee’s superb pass set Turner clear to edge Leinster ahead, 12-7. That lead was extended when Brownlee got his side’s third try of the night and Sam Prendergast stepped up for his first conversion.

It took Ulster just four minutes to respond as Aaron Sexton got over the line and Nathan Doak added the extras.

After a tight first half, the floodgates stayed open as Barron and Prendergast combined to put another seven on the board for Leinster.

Ulster stayed in touch, though, and with 10 minutes to go Doak’s conversion after Callum Reid’s try reduced the deficit to just five points.

But Leinster made sure the scoreline had a much more comfortable look about it as Turner notched his second of the night, followed by Osborne having the last say by getting across the line in the corner.