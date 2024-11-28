Conan to captain Leinster for trip to face Ulster

LEINSTER HAVE NAMED Jack Conan as captain for tomorrow night’s URC clash against Ulster, (KO: Ravenhill 7.35pm, Premier Sports 1 and RTÉ Player).

Conan returns to the starting side as part of 11 changes from Leinster’s most recent tie, when they defaeate dthe Lions last month.

Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and John McKee have all recovered from injury to take their respective places in the starting XV.

Andrew Osborne joins Larmour and O’Brien in the back three, Ross Byrne gets the nod at ten, while Diarmuid Mangan will make his first appearance of the season alongside Brian Deeny in the second row.

RG Snyman, who played in all three of South Africa’s victorious autumn internationals this month, has also been named among the replacements.

For Ulster, Alan O’Connor captains the side alongside Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while tighthead prop Scott Wilson will make his first start of the season.

The back-row sees James McNabney start at blindside flanker with Nick Timoney starting on the openside, after his return from Ireland international duty.

Jude Postlethwaite and Ben Carson start in the midfield together to form a young centre pairing, while Stewart Moore makes his return from recent injury at full-back.

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Liam Turner

12. Charlie Tector

11. Andrew Osborne

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack Boyle

2. John McKee

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Diarmuid Mangan

5. Brian Deeny

6. Max Deegan

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan (captain)

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Michael Milne

18. Rory McGuire

19. RG Snyman

20. James Culhane

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Harry Byrne

23. Scott Penny

Ulster

Stewart Moore

Werner Kok

Ben Carson

Jude Postlethwaite

Michael Lowry

Aidan Morgan

Nathan Doak

Eric O’Sullivan

James McCormick

Scott Wilson

Alan O’Connor (captain)

Kieran Treadwell

James McNabney

Nick Timoney

David McCann

Replacements:

Tom Stewart

Andrew Warwick

Corrie Barrett

Harry Sheridan

Marcus Rea

John Cooney

James Humphreys

Ben Moxham