Conan to captain Leinster for trip to face Ulster
LEINSTER HAVE NAMED Jack Conan as captain for tomorrow night’s URC clash against Ulster, (KO: Ravenhill 7.35pm, Premier Sports 1 and RTÉ Player).
Conan returns to the starting side as part of 11 changes from Leinster’s most recent tie, when they defaeate dthe Lions last month.
Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and John McKee have all recovered from injury to take their respective places in the starting XV.
Andrew Osborne joins Larmour and O’Brien in the back three, Ross Byrne gets the nod at ten, while Diarmuid Mangan will make his first appearance of the season alongside Brian Deeny in the second row.
RG Snyman, who played in all three of South Africa’s victorious autumn internationals this month, has also been named among the replacements.
For Ulster, Alan O’Connor captains the side alongside Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while tighthead prop Scott Wilson will make his first start of the season.
The back-row sees James McNabney start at blindside flanker with Nick Timoney starting on the openside, after his return from Ireland international duty.
Jude Postlethwaite and Ben Carson start in the midfield together to form a young centre pairing, while Stewart Moore makes his return from recent injury at full-back.
Leinster
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Liam Turner
12. Charlie Tector
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Jack Boyle
2. John McKee
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Diarmuid Mangan
5. Brian Deeny
6. Max Deegan
7. Will Connors
8. Jack Conan (captain)
Replacements:
16. Lee Barron
17. Michael Milne
18. Rory McGuire
19. RG Snyman
20. James Culhane
21. Fintan Gunne
22. Harry Byrne
23. Scott Penny
Ulster
Stewart Moore
Werner Kok
Ben Carson
Jude Postlethwaite
Michael Lowry
Aidan Morgan
Nathan Doak
Eric O’Sullivan
James McCormick
Scott Wilson
Alan O’Connor (captain)
Kieran Treadwell
James McNabney
Nick Timoney
David McCann
Replacements:
Tom Stewart
Andrew Warwick
Corrie Barrett
Harry Sheridan
Marcus Rea
John Cooney
James Humphreys
Ben Moxham
