BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Thursday 7 January 2021
Advertisement

Sexton starts with Ross Byrne at 13 as Ulster make six changes for crucial Pro14 clash

A host of big names return for tomorrow’s game at the RDS, though Jacob Stockdale misses out with injury.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 12:29 PM
20 minutes ago 1,074 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5318711
Johnny Sexton.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Johnny Sexton.
Johnny Sexton.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL captain Leinster in their top-of-Conference clash with Ulster at the RDS tomorrow [KO 7.35pm; Live on eir Sport]. 

Sexton was withdrawn from last weekend’s defeat to Connacht for a Head Injury Assessment, but the Irish captain has completed the return-to-play protocols and is fit to start. He is one of a number of Leinster’s Irish internationals to return to the starting line-up. 

Jordan Larmour is fit again after a shoulder injury, and has been selected on the right wing with Hugo Keenan picked at full-back. 

Ross Byrne, meanwhile, will line out at inside-centre for the first time in his Leinster career. He will be partnered in midfield by Robbie Henshaw. 

Cian Healy starts at loosehead prop with Andrew Porter at tighthead, while Seán Cronin makes his first start of the season at hooker after recovering from a thumb injury. 

Former Australian international Scott Fardy is joined by James Ryan in the second row while, in the back row, fit-again Rhys Ruddock starts with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.

Ulster, meanwhile, are without the injured Jacob Stockdale. He is replaced by Michael Lowry, with the remaining five changes to the side that beat Munster last weekend all coming in the pack. 

Marcell Coetzee returns to an entirely changed back row along with Greg Jones and Jordi Murphy with Andrew Warwick replacing Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead prop. Alan O’Connor, meanwhile, replaces Kieran Treadwell at second row. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tomorrow’s game sees the top two sides in Conference A square off, with Ulster 10 points clear of Leinster, albeit having played two games more. 

Leinster 

Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Johnny Sexton (Captain); Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.

Ulster 

Michael Lowry, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Captain), Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. 

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham. 

 

 

 

 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie