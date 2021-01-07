Sexton starts with Ross Byrne at 13 as Ulster make six changes for crucial Pro14 clash

JOHNNY SEXTON WILL captain Leinster in their top-of-Conference clash with Ulster at the RDS tomorrow [KO 7.35pm; Live on eir Sport].

Sexton was withdrawn from last weekend’s defeat to Connacht for a Head Injury Assessment, but the Irish captain has completed the return-to-play protocols and is fit to start. He is one of a number of Leinster’s Irish internationals to return to the starting line-up.

Jordan Larmour is fit again after a shoulder injury, and has been selected on the right wing with Hugo Keenan picked at full-back.

Ross Byrne, meanwhile, will line out at inside-centre for the first time in his Leinster career. He will be partnered in midfield by Robbie Henshaw.

Cian Healy starts at loosehead prop with Andrew Porter at tighthead, while Seán Cronin makes his first start of the season at hooker after recovering from a thumb injury.

Former Australian international Scott Fardy is joined by James Ryan in the second row while, in the back row, fit-again Rhys Ruddock starts with Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.

Ulster, meanwhile, are without the injured Jacob Stockdale. He is replaced by Michael Lowry, with the remaining five changes to the side that beat Munster last weekend all coming in the pack.

Marcell Coetzee returns to an entirely changed back row along with Greg Jones and Jordi Murphy with Andrew Warwick replacing Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead prop. Alan O’Connor, meanwhile, replaces Kieran Treadwell at second row.

Tomorrow’s game sees the top two sides in Conference A square off, with Ulster 10 points clear of Leinster, albeit having played two games more.

Leinster

Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney, Johnny Sexton (Captain); Jamison Gibson-Park, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.

Ulster

Michael Lowry, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Captain), Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.