Dublin: 9°C Friday 2 December 2022
Lowe returns for Leinster as Henderson starts at 6 for Ulster

The teams have been named for tomorrow night’s URC clash at the RDS.

13 minutes ago 509 Views 0 Comments
James Lowe and Iain Henderson start.
James Lowe and Iain Henderson start.

IRELAND WING JAMES Lowe will make his first appearance of the season in tomorrow’s URC clash with Ulster at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, TG4/URC TV].

Lowe has been sidelined with a calf injury since Ireland’s tour of New Zealand during the summer but is now ready to complete his comeback as Leinster look to maintain their 100% record in the league.

He is joined in the Leinster team by Jamison Gibson-Park and Hugo Keenan, who make their first appearances for the province this season having already returned from injury with Ireland during the autumn Tests.

With Johnny Sexton sidelined due to a calf issue, Garry Ringrose captains a Leinster side that features Ross Byrne at number 10 and the 21-year-old Jamie Osborne at inside centre.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has opted to hold Ireland internationals Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, and Caelan Doris in reserve as part of a bench that also includes academy out-half Charlie Tector.

Meanwhile, Ulster captain Iain Henderson will make his first start of the season in the back row after returning from injury off the bench against Zebre last weekend. 

Henderson picked up a knee injury on the tour of New Zealand last summer and though he trained with Ireland during their autumn series, he made his comeback in Ulster colours against the Italians and now starts in the number six shirt.

Head coach Dan McFarland has picked Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while an exciting backline sees Stewart Moore moving onto the left wing, with Jacob Stockdale dropping to the bench.

Tom Stewart starts at hooker ahead of Rob Herring, while experienced Springboks number eight Duane Vermeulen is also among the replacements.

Leinster:

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 13. Garry Ringrose (captain)
  • 12. Jamie Osborne
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Ross Byrne
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Cian Healy
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 4. James Ryan
  • 5. Jason Jenkins
  • 6. Ryan Baird
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

  • 16. Dan Sheehan
  • 17. Andrew Porter
  • 18. Tadhg Furlong
  • 19. Ross Molony
  • 20. Caelan Doris
  • 21. Nick McCarthy
  • 22. Charlie Tector
  • 23. Liam Turner

Ulster:

  • 15. Michael Lowry
  • 14. Ethan McIlroy
  • 13. James Hume
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Stewart Moore
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Andy Warwick
  • 2. Tom Stewart
  • 3. Marty Moore
  • 4. Alan O’Connor
  • 5. Kieran Treadwell
  • 6. Iain Henderson (captain)
  • 7. Marcus Rea
  • 8. Nick Timoney

Replacements: 

  • 16. Rob Herring
  • 17. Callum Reid
  • 18. Tom O’Toole
  • 19. Sam Carter
  • 20. Duane Vermeulen
  • 21. Nathan Doak
  • 22. Jacob Stockdale
  • 23. Matty Rea

Referee: Christophe Ridley [RFU].

