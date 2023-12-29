Advertisement
Prendergast will start an interpro for the first time when Leinster host Ulster on New Year's Day. Ben Brady/INPHO
Team news

Leinster hand Prendergast the keys for NYD interpro, Burns fit to start for Ulster

Ulster make five changes for trip to the RDS, while Leinster send out almost entirely new starting XV.
1 hour ago

SAM PRENDERGAST WILL get the opportunity to kick off his 2024 with a bang when he starts at out-half for Leinster’s New Year’s Day URC interpro against Ulster [5.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Head coach Leo Cullen makes wholesale changes to the side which beat Munster on St Stephen’s Day, with wing Rob Russell the only player to keep his place in the starting XV.

On the opposite wing, Tommy O’Brien makes his return from injury for a first start since the win away to Dragons in mid-November.

Meanwhile, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland makes five changes for their visit to the RDS.

Steven Kitshoff, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole come back in to form an imposing front row, while Billy Burns is fit to start at out-half having missed the pre-Christmas victory against Connacht through injury.

Luke Marshall returns at inside centre in place of James Hume, whose foot injury sees him join the province’s growing list of absentees.

Leinster Rugby

  • 15. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 14. Tommy O’Brien
  • 13. Liam Turner
  • 12. Robbie Henshaw
  • 11. Rob Russell
  • 10. Sam Prendergast
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Cian Healy
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Thomas Clarkson
  • 4. Jason Jenkins
  • 5. James Ryan (capt)
  • 6. Ryan Baird
  • 7. Will Connors
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Lee Barron
  • 17. Jack Boyle
  • 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 19. Joe McCarthy
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Luke McGrath 
  • 22. Harry Byrne
  • 23. Josh van der Flier

Ulster Rugby

  • 15. Will Addison
  • 14. Rob Baloucoune
  • 13. Luke Marshall
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Jacob Stockdale
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Steven Kitshoff
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Kieran Treadwell
  • 5. Iain Henderson (capt)
  • 6. Matty Rea
  • 7. Sean Reffell
  • 8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

  • 16. Tom Stewart
  • 17. Andy Warwick
  • 18. Scott Wilson
  • 19. Alan O’Connor
  • 20. Dave Ewers
  • 21. Nathan Doak
  • 22. Mike Lowry
  • 23. Jude Postlethwaite
Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
