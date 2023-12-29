Leinster hand Prendergast the keys for NYD interpro, Burns fit to start for Ulster

SAM PRENDERGAST WILL get the opportunity to kick off his 2024 with a bang when he starts at out-half for Leinster’s New Year’s Day URC interpro against Ulster [5.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Head coach Leo Cullen makes wholesale changes to the side which beat Munster on St Stephen’s Day, with wing Rob Russell the only player to keep his place in the starting XV.

Advertisement

On the opposite wing, Tommy O’Brien makes his return from injury for a first start since the win away to Dragons in mid-November.

Meanwhile, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland makes five changes for their visit to the RDS.

Steven Kitshoff, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole come back in to form an imposing front row, while Billy Burns is fit to start at out-half having missed the pre-Christmas victory against Connacht through injury.

Luke Marshall returns at inside centre in place of James Hume, whose foot injury sees him join the province’s growing list of absentees.

Leinster Rugby

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Liam Turner

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Rob Russell

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Jason Jenkins

5. James Ryan (capt)

6. Ryan Baird

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Lee Barron

17. Jack Boyle

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Harry Byrne

23. Josh van der Flier

Ulster Rugby

15. Will Addison

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Iain Henderson (capt)

6. Matty Rea

7. Sean Reffell

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements: