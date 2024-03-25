Advertisement
Leinster and Ireland's Ciarán Frawley. Ben Brady/INPHO
squad update

Ciarán Frawley a doubt for Leinster's table-topping clash with the Bulls

A decision on Frawley’s availability for Friday’s showdown will be made later in the week.
36 minutes ago

CIARÁN FRAWLEY HAS been ruled out of Leinster’s URC meeting with the second-placed Bulls at the RDS this Friday.

Frawley suffered a foot injury during Saturday’s bonus-point victory over Zebre and his potential absence would leave Leo Cullen with an intriguing selection decision at fullback, where Hugo Keenan (hip) and Jimmy O’Brien (neck) remain unavailable.

Leinster say a call will be made on Frawley’s availability later in the week as they continue to his assess his injury.

The same applies to scrum-half Cormac Foley, who is nearing his return from a recent shoulder problem.

Back row Martin Moloney, meanwhile, is fit and available having completed his recovery from an injury to his bicep.

Leinster say there are no further updates on either Keenan or O’Brien, while the same goes for James Ryan (arm), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring), Charlie Ngatai (calf) and Alex Soroka (foot).

The eastern province have sold over 16,000 tickets for Friday’s meeting with the Bulls, who trail Leinster by four points atop the URC ladder.

