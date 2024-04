Kick-off

1′ – LEIN 0-0 LEIC: Hello, folks. Apologies for the lack of build-up — we were experiencing a tech issue!

It has been fixed just in the nick of time for kick-off at the Aviva, and it’s Gavan Casey here taking you through the game if you’re not at the Aviva or can’t make a TV.

Leicester Tigers have gotten us underway!