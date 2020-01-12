This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liveblog

2,892 Views 2 Comments
Scott Fardy, Thibaut Regard and referee Ben Whitehouse sort the coin toss.

scott-fardy-at-the-coin-toss-with-thibaut-regard-and-ben-whitehouse-at-the-coin-toss Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Team news

With Johnny Sexton absent with a knee injury, Fardy will lead out a Leinster team packed with returning Irish internationals.

Jordan Larmour is preferred to Rob Kearney at full-back, and flanked by wingers Dave Kearney and James Lowe. Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw resume their centre partnership, with Luke McGrath partnered by Ross Byrne at half-back.

James Tracy gets the nod at hooker, and is joined in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong. Fardy’s second-row partner is Devin Toner, while Max Deegan edges out Caelan Doris for a place in a back-row also featuring Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier.

EOFETZzWsAAiFO0

Pierre Mignoni, meanwhile, has named the following experimental side for the visitors.

EN69o34XsAAlQp1

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy (Capt)
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Séan Cronin, 17. Peter Dooley, 18. Andrew Porter, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Caelan Doris, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ciarán Frawley, 23. Rob Kearney

Lyon

15. Toby Arnold
14. Xavier Mignot
13. Ethan Dumortier
12. Thibaut Regard (Capt)
11. Noa Nakaitaci
10. Jean-Marcellin Buttin
9. Jonathan Pélissié

1. Hamza Kaabéche
2. Badri Alkhazashvili
3. Francisco Gomez Kodela
4. Martial Rolland
5. Hendrik Roodt
6. Killian Geraci
7. Etienne Oosthuizen
8. Virgile Bruni

Replacements:

16. Jeremie Maurouard, 17. Raphael Chaume, 18. Kévin Yameogo, 19. Tanginoa Halaifonua, 20. Felix Lambey, 21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22. Joris Moura, 23. Josua Tuisova

Good afternoon

Hello folks and welcome to The42′s live coverage of Leinster’s penultimate Heineken Champions Cup clash as they host Lyon at the RDS.

Leo Cullen’s men remarkably qualified for the last eight with this and next weekend’s games to spare, while Lyon had their interest in the competition all but ended when the men in blue edged them on their own patch earlier in the pool.

It should be a straightforward enough task for Leinster today with a strong team named, but we’ll see how it plays out from one o’clock.

Team news and all that jazz on the way in a moment.

cian-healy-arrives Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

a-general-view-of-the-leinster-dressing-room-before-the-game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

