Team news

With Johnny Sexton absent with a knee injury, Fardy will lead out a Leinster team packed with returning Irish internationals.

Jordan Larmour is preferred to Rob Kearney at full-back, and flanked by wingers Dave Kearney and James Lowe. Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw resume their centre partnership, with Luke McGrath partnered by Ross Byrne at half-back.

James Tracy gets the nod at hooker, and is joined in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong. Fardy’s second-row partner is Devin Toner, while Max Deegan edges out Caelan Doris for a place in a back-row also featuring Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier.

Pierre Mignoni, meanwhile, has named the following experimental side for the visitors.

Leinster

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. James Tracy

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy (Capt)

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Séan Cronin, 17. Peter Dooley, 18. Andrew Porter, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Caelan Doris, 21. Jamison Gibson-Park, 22. Ciarán Frawley, 23. Rob Kearney

Lyon

15. Toby Arnold

14. Xavier Mignot

13. Ethan Dumortier

12. Thibaut Regard (Capt)

11. Noa Nakaitaci

10. Jean-Marcellin Buttin

9. Jonathan Pélissié

1. Hamza Kaabéche

2. Badri Alkhazashvili

3. Francisco Gomez Kodela

4. Martial Rolland

5. Hendrik Roodt

6. Killian Geraci

7. Etienne Oosthuizen

8. Virgile Bruni

Replacements:

16. Jeremie Maurouard, 17. Raphael Chaume, 18. Kévin Yameogo, 19. Tanginoa Halaifonua, 20. Felix Lambey, 21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22. Joris Moura, 23. Josua Tuisova