This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

5,597 Views 0 Comments
Share

Team news

Leinster

With Johnny Sexton sidelined through a knee injury, Scott Fardy captains the side and there are five changes to the XV that defeated the Premiership side 43-16 last weekend.

Ross Byrne replaces Sexton, while Luke McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong and Fardy all come in.

Ciaran Frawley is named on the bench and could potentially make his European debut for the province.

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy (c)
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flyier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ciaran Frawley
23. Rob Kearney

Heads or tails?

scott-fardy-daniel-jones-and-tom-wood-during-the-coin-toss Leinster's Scott Fardy, referee Daniel Jones and Northampton Saints' Tom Wood during the coin toss. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Hello!

GOOD EVENING, EVERYONE, and welcome to our live coverage of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup pool fixture with the Northampton Saints.

The Premiership outfit were on the wrong end of a rinsing on their own patch last week, and will be seeking to make amends with a smash and grab in Dublin this evening.

Leinster, meanwhile, will look to build upon their hugely impressive start to the season.

We’ll have team news and more shortly!

patrick-and-ali-mcdonald Leinster fans Patrick and Ali McDonald. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie