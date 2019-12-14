Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 17:15.
Team news
Leinster
With Johnny Sexton sidelined through a knee injury, Scott Fardy captains the side and there are five changes to the XV that defeated the Premiership side 43-16 last weekend.
Ross Byrne replaces Sexton, while Luke McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong and Fardy all come in.
Ciaran Frawley is named on the bench and could potentially make his European debut for the province.
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. James Tracy
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Scott Fardy (c)
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flyier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Max Deegan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ciaran Frawley
23. Rob Kearney
Heads or tails?
And here come the Saints…
Let's go 💪🏼— Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) December 14, 2019
The boys are in at Aviva Stadium, an hour from KO. pic.twitter.com/f3UGjpRQOd
Leinster are in the building…
The lads are here! 🔵🙌#LEIvNOR #JoinTheRoar pic.twitter.com/65DMcPJOPn— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 14, 2019
Hello!
GOOD EVENING, EVERYONE, and welcome to our live coverage of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup pool fixture with the Northampton Saints.
The Premiership outfit were on the wrong end of a rinsing on their own patch last week, and will be seeking to make amends with a smash and grab in Dublin this evening.
Leinster, meanwhile, will look to build upon their hugely impressive start to the season.
We’ll have team news and more shortly!
