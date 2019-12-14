Team news

Leinster

With Johnny Sexton sidelined through a knee injury, Scott Fardy captains the side and there are five changes to the XV that defeated the Premiership side 43-16 last weekend.

Ross Byrne replaces Sexton, while Luke McGrath, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong and Fardy all come in.

Ciaran Frawley is named on the bench and could potentially make his European debut for the province.

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Dave Kearney

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. James Tracy

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Scott Fardy (c)

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flyier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Devin Toner

20. Max Deegan

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ciaran Frawley

23. Rob Kearney