LIVE: Leinster v Toulouse, Champions Cup final

The four-time European champions from Ireland meet France’s five-time European champions in London at 2:45pm.
1.46pm, 25 May 2024
Good afternoon!

Howdy! Hoho, here we go.

It’s Champions Cup final day. It’s Leinster versus Toulouse. It’s Ireland’s four-time European champions against the five-time European kings from France.

When the dust settles upon Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this evening, either Leo Cullen’s side will have pulled level with the continent’s poster boys or Ugo Mola’s men will have stretched their dominance on this competition. All of that aside, the stakes don’t come bigger than the trophy that one of these sides will lift at around five o’clock today.

It’s Gavan Casey with you here and I’ll be bringing you live updates as the fun begins in North London.

Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
