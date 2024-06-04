Andrew Brace to referee URC quarter-final between Leinster and Ulster

ANDREW BRACE WILL be the man in the middle when Leinster and Ulster lock horns for a place in the URC semi-finals at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

It will be IRFU referee Brace’s 95th league game in charge, and the 35-year-old will be assisted by Craig Evans (WRU), Eoghan Cross (IRFU) and TMO Brian MacNeice (IRFU).

The Cardiff-born Brace, who played international rugby for Belgium, recently took charge of Toulouse’s Champions Cup semi-final victory over Harlequins as well as Munster’s 47-12 victory over Connacht in the URC.

Munster’s own quarter-final against the Ospreys at Thomond Park on Friday night will be refereed by Hollie Davidson (SRU) who will be taking charge of her 14th URC game.

Italians Andrea Piardi and Gianluca Gnecchi will provide assistance, while Davidson’s fellow Scot Andrew McMenemy will be on TMO duty.

Munster-Ospreys will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two and Premier Sports, while TG4 will show Leinster-Ulster, as will Premier Sports.