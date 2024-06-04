Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ulster's John Cooney taking a box kick against Leinster. Ben Brady/INPHO
officials

Andrew Brace to referee URC quarter-final between Leinster and Ulster

Hollie Davidson will take charge of Munster’s game with Ospreys.
11.45am, 4 Jun 2024
369
0

ANDREW BRACE WILL be the man in the middle when Leinster and Ulster lock horns for a place in the URC semi-finals at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

It will be IRFU referee Brace’s 95th league game in charge, and the 35-year-old will be assisted by Craig Evans (WRU), Eoghan Cross (IRFU) and TMO Brian MacNeice (IRFU).

The Cardiff-born Brace, who played international rugby for Belgium, recently took charge of Toulouse’s Champions Cup semi-final victory over Harlequins as well as Munster’s 47-12 victory over Connacht in the URC.

Munster’s own quarter-final against the Ospreys at Thomond Park on Friday night will be refereed by Hollie Davidson (SRU) who will be taking charge of her 14th URC game.

Italians Andrea Piardi and Gianluca Gnecchi will provide assistance, while Davidson’s fellow Scot Andrew McMenemy will be on TMO duty.

Munster-Ospreys will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two and Premier Sports, while TG4 will show Leinster-Ulster, as will Premier Sports.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     