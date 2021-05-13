Doris returns for Leinster while Ulster make 12 changes for Irish derby

CAELAN DORIS IS back in Leinster’s side to play Ulster tomorrow night (kick-off 8.15pm, live on Eir Sport).

Leinster are looking to pick up their second win of the competition, following up their opening round defeat to Munster with a comprehensive defeat of Connacht. Ulster have lost their two Rainbow Cup fixtures to date, being pipped at the death by Connacht in Belfast before being thrashed by Munster in Thomond Park.

Luke McGrath will captain the side, with Doris and Jimmy O’Brien back from injuries to start for Leinster.

O’Brien comes in to the number 15 jersey, with Jordan Larmour on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose form the centre partnership for the game against Ulster in what will be Henshaw’s first game in blue since being announced in the British & Irish Lions squad.

McGrath captains the side at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne again outside him in the ten jersey.

In the pack Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row, with Ryan Baird and James Ryan in the second row behind them.

In the back row, Josh Murphy and Josh van der Flier are on the flanks with Doris named at number eight.

Meanwhile Ulster’s starting XV sees 12 changes to the side that travelled to Thomond Park last Friday.

Jacob Stockdale retains his place at full-back, and will be joined by Craig Gilroy on the left wing and Robert Baloucoune on the right. James Hume will come in to form the midfield partnership with Stuart McCloskey, while Billy Burns and David Shanahan will take up the starting half-back berths.

Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore all come into the starting front row, and Sam Carter will join Iain Henderson in the second row. Matty Rea is named at blindside, with Sean Reidy given the nod at openside, and Nick Timoney will complete the base of the pack at Number Eight.

Academy players, Callum Reid and Nathan Doak, are named among the forward and back replacements respectively. The other forward bench options are Brad Roberts, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor and Greg Jones. As well as Doak, the back line reinforcements are Ian Madigan and Rob Lyttle.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Jimmy O’Brien (32)

14. Jordan Larmour (59)

13. Garry Ringrose (83)

12. Robbie Henshaw (56)

11. Dave Kearney (168)

10. Ross Byrne (101)

9. Luke McGrath (148) CAPTAIN

1. Cian Healy (229)

2. Seán Cronin (194)

3. Tadhg Furlong (113)

4. Ryan Baird (24)

5. James Ryan (47)

6. Josh Murphy (47)

7. Josh van der Flier (95)

8. Caelan Doris (37)

Replacements

16. Rónan Kelleher (22)

17. Michael Milne (14)

18. Michael Bent (156)

19. Devin Toner (264)

20. Jack Conan (104)

21. Cormac Foley (1)

22. Rory O’Loughlin (84)

23. Tommy O’Brien (8)

Ulster

Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy, Billy Burns, David Shanahan; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Sam Carter, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Matty Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Greg Jones, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Rob Lyttle.