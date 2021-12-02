Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 2 December 2021
Advertisement

Leinster welcome Ireland internationals back for Connacht clash

Head coach Leo Cullen has made 10 changes to his side for tomorrow night’s game at the RDS.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 12:35 PM
17 minutes ago 679 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5618167

james-lowe James Lowe returns to Leinster duty tomorrow night. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has announced his side for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship meeting with Connacht at the RDS [KO 7.45pm, TG4, Premier Sports 2, URC TV].

With a host of Ireland stars returning following their recent international commitments, Cullen has made 10 personnel changes from last weekend’s defeat to Ulster.

Harry Byrne takes the place of his brother Ross at out-half, while Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose and James Lowe also return to the backline.

A new front-row is formed by Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan and Michael Alaalatoa. Ryan Baird comes in to partner Devin Toner in the second-row, while Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris are selected in the back-row.

Leinster (v Connacht):

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Jordan Larmour
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Robbie Henshaw
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Harry Byrne
  • 9. Luke McGrath (captain)
  • 1. Cian Healy
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Michael Alaalatoa
  • 4. Ryan Baird
  • 5. Devin Toner
  • 6. Rhys Ruddock
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

  • 16. Rónan Kelleher
  • 17. Andrew Porter
  • 18. Vakh Abdaladze
  • 19. Josh Murphy
  • 20. Max Deegan
  • 21. Nick McCarthy
  • 22. Ross Byrne
  • 23. Tommy O’Brien

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie