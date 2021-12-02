Leinster welcome Ireland internationals back for Connacht clash

James Lowe returns to Leinster duty tomorrow night. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has announced his side for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship meeting with Connacht at the RDS [KO 7.45pm, TG4, Premier Sports 2, URC TV].

With a host of Ireland stars returning following their recent international commitments, Cullen has made 10 personnel changes from last weekend’s defeat to Ulster.

Harry Byrne takes the place of his brother Ross at out-half, while Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose and James Lowe also return to the backline.

A new front-row is formed by Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan and Michael Alaalatoa. Ryan Baird comes in to partner Devin Toner in the second-row, while Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris are selected in the back-row.

Leinster (v Connacht):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Harry Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Cian Healy

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Ryan Baird

5. Devin Toner

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

