Leinster Women to play Christmas fixture at Twickenham alongside Premiership clash

Ben Armstrong’s side will take on in-form Harlequins after a Premiership fixture.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 12:47 PM
35 minutes ago 618 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4882447

INTER-PROVINCIAL CHAMPIONS Leinster will face Tyrells Premier 15s leaders Harlequins in a seasonal friendly at Twickenham on 28 December.

The women’s friendly will be a curtain-closer of Harlequins Big Game 12 event, aimed at family involvement with entertainment, music and fireworks also arranged around a  Premiership fixture between ‘Quins and Leicester Tigers.

The match – which kicks off at 19.00 on the night, after the men’s 16.30 start – will be a chance for Harlequins’ Irish contingent Anna Caplice and Leah Lyons to take on Leinster again after they both moved from Munster to the English side.

Leinster captain Sene Naoupu, meanwhile, is looking forward to facing off against a former club.

“This is hugely historic. I’m excited for the province, for rugby in Ireland and also for Harlequins, as a former player there myself,” said Naoupu.

“We’re excited and we’ll be training hard to make sure it’s a top game.”

File photo: Naoupu in action with Leinster against Connacht in August. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In the press release, both Naoupu and head coach Ben Armstrong directed special thanks towards Adidas, kit suppliers for both the eastern province and ‘Quins.

“This is a hugely unique and historic event for girls and women’s rugby in Leinster and the whole squad of players and staff can’t wait for it,” said head coach Ben Armstrong

“This has already been a season of firsts with a double-header in Energia Park with the men’s team a few months ago, the addition of two extra Development Officers focused on the women’s game in the 12 counties and now this Harlequins game to look forward to in December and at the home of English rugby as well.”

