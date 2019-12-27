Naoupu to captain Leinster Women for Saturday's historic Twickenham trip

SENE NAOUPU WILL lead out Leinster Women at Twickenham for Saturday evening’s historic meeting with Harlequins Women [kick-off 7pm].
The match, which follows the Gallagher Premiership match between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers, will be the first time that a women’s club game has been played at the home of English rugby.
Ben Armstrong has named a side with plenty of international experience, with Naoupu captaining the side from out-half and Jenny Murphy teaming up with Michelle Claffey in midfield.
Leinster Women (v Harlequins Women)
15. Grace Miller
14. Elise O’Byrne-White
13. Michelle Claffey
12. Jenny Murphy
11. Meabh O’Brien
10. Sene Naoupu (capt)
9. Ailsa Hughes
1. Katie O’Dywer
2. Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony
3. Linda Djougang
4. Daisy Earle
5. Aoife McDermott
6. Lindsay Peat
7. Niamh Ní Dhroma
8. Hannah O’Connor
Replacements:
16. Jennie Finlay
17. Lisa Callan
18. Clodagh Dunne
19. Ciara Cooney
20. Lauren Farrell-McCabe
21. Niamh Byrne
22. Vanessa Hullon
