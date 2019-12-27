Naoupu to captain Leinster Women for Saturday's historic Twickenham trip

SENE NAOUPU WILL lead out Leinster Women at Twickenham for Saturday evening’s historic meeting with Harlequins Women [kick-off 7pm].

The match, which follows the Gallagher Premiership match between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers, will be the first time that a women’s club game has been played at the home of English rugby.

Ben Armstrong has named a side with plenty of international experience, with Naoupu captaining the side from out-half and Jenny Murphy teaming up with Michelle Claffey in midfield.

Leinster Women (v Harlequins Women)

15. Grace Miller

14. Elise O’Byrne-White

13. Michelle Claffey

12. Jenny Murphy

11. Meabh O’Brien

10. Sene Naoupu (capt)

9. Ailsa Hughes

1. Katie O’Dywer

2. Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony

3. Linda Djougang

4. Daisy Earle

5. Aoife McDermott

6. Lindsay Peat

7. Niamh Ní Dhroma

8. Hannah O’Connor

Replacements:

16. Jennie Finlay

17. Lisa Callan

18. Clodagh Dunne

19. Ciara Cooney

20. Lauren Farrell-McCabe

21. Niamh Byrne

22. Vanessa Hullon

