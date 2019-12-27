This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 27 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Naoupu to captain Leinster Women for Saturday's historic Twickenham trip

Saturday’s game will be the first women’s club game played at the home of English rugby.

By Niall Kelly Friday 27 Dec 2019, 11:44 AM
1 hour ago 1,242 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4948045
Naoupu: captains Leinster at Twickenham.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Naoupu: captains Leinster at Twickenham.
Naoupu: captains Leinster at Twickenham.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

SENE NAOUPU WILL lead out Leinster Women at Twickenham for Saturday evening’s historic meeting with Harlequins Women [kick-off 7pm].

The match, which follows the Gallagher Premiership match between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers, will be the first time that a women’s club game has been played at the home of English rugby.

Ben Armstrong has named a side with plenty of international experience, with Naoupu captaining the side from out-half and Jenny Murphy teaming up with Michelle Claffey in midfield.

Leinster Women (v Harlequins Women)

15. Grace Miller
14. Elise O’Byrne-White
13. Michelle Claffey
12. Jenny Murphy
11. Meabh O’Brien
10. Sene Naoupu (capt)
9. Ailsa Hughes

1. Katie O’Dywer
2. Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony
3. Linda Djougang
4. Daisy Earle
5. Aoife McDermott
6. Lindsay Peat
7. Niamh Ní Dhroma
8. Hannah O’Connor

Replacements:

16. Jennie Finlay
17. Lisa Callan
18. Clodagh Dunne
19. Ciara Cooney
20. Lauren Farrell-McCabe
21. Niamh Byrne
22. Vanessa Hullon

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie