Megan Williams try helps Leinster maintain perfect inter-pro record with win away to Munster

LEINSTER WOMEN COMPLETED a clean sweep of the inter-pro championship round-robin phase with a 20-13 victory over Munster in Cork this afternoon.

Megan Williams is tackled by Rachel Allen of Munster. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The eastern province’s third win on the trot means they will face winless Ulster at the semi-final stage, while Munster will hope to overcome Connacht and force a rematch of today’s hotly-contested match.

Leinster took control in Musgrave Park thanks to their fluid attack, with Jeamie Deacon’s deft tip-on pass ensuring the phaseplay turned into points with Megan Williams’ finish in the corner.

Abbie Slater Townsend is tackled by Hannah Foxe and Oreoluwa Olateju of Leinster. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Fiona Reidy crossed in response for Munster, but Leinster opened daylight between the sides by half-time. Juliet Short’s touchdown and Hannah O’Connor’s boot rang up a 5- 17 score at the interval.

The tournament’s top scorer O’Connor added three more points in the second half and Leinster kept their hosts at atm’s length despite a rally that included a try from wing Laura Sheehan.

Neve Jones tackles Shannon Tuohey of Connacht. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Connacht managed to avoid Leinster in the next round thanks to three tries in a 19-20 win over Ulster in Queen’s University.

Fullback Mairead Coyne, wing Aoibheann Reilly and prop Laura Feely crossed the whitewash for the western province.

Stacey Lea Kennedy scores one of her two tries. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

And while Stacey-Lea Kennedy grabbed a brace for Ulster, Meabh Deely’s boot had Connacht eight points clear entering the closing stages, when Lauren Maginnes’ try narrowed the gap.

The inter-pro semi-finals (Leinster v Ulster and Munster v Connacht) will take place at St Mary’s RFC on Saturday 14 September.

