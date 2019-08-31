This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Megan Williams try helps Leinster maintain perfect inter-pro record with win away to Munster

Connacht are next up for Munster after the western province forced a win in Ulster.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 8:44 PM
1 hour ago 945 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4791008

LEINSTER WOMEN COMPLETED a clean sweep of the inter-pro championship round-robin phase with a 20-13 victory over Munster in Cork this afternoon.

megan-williams-is-tackled-by-rachel-allen Megan Williams is tackled by Rachel Allen of Munster. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The eastern province’s third win on the trot means they will face winless Ulster at the semi-final stage, while Munster will hope to overcome Connacht and force a rematch of today’s hotly-contested match.

Leinster took control in Musgrave Park thanks to their fluid attack, with Jeamie Deacon’s deft tip-on pass ensuring the phaseplay turned into points with Megan Williams’ finish in the corner.

abbie-slater-townsend-is-tackled-by-hannah-foxe-and-oreoluwa-olateju Abbie Slater Townsend is tackled by Hannah Foxe and Oreoluwa Olateju of Leinster. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Fiona Reidy crossed in response for Munster, but Leinster opened daylight between the sides by half-time. Juliet Short’s touchdown and Hannah O’Connor’s boot rang up a 5- 17 score at the interval.

The tournament’s top scorer O’Connor added three more points in the second half and Leinster kept their hosts at atm’s length despite a rally that included a try from wing Laura Sheehan.

neve-jones-with-shannon-tuohey Neve Jones tackles Shannon Tuohey of Connacht. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Connacht managed to avoid Leinster in the next round thanks to three tries in a 19-20 win over Ulster in Queen’s University.

Fullback Mairead Coyne, wing Aoibheann Reilly and prop Laura Feely crossed the whitewash for the western province.

stacey-lea-kennedy-scores-a-try Stacey Lea Kennedy scores one of her two tries. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

And while Stacey-Lea Kennedy grabbed a brace for Ulster,  Meabh Deely’s boot had Connacht eight points clear entering the closing stages, when Lauren Maginnes’ try narrowed the gap.

The inter-pro semi-finals (Leinster v Ulster and Munster v Connacht) will take place at St Mary’s RFC on Saturday 14 September.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

