Megan Williams try helps Leinster maintain perfect inter-pro record with win away to Munster

LEINSTER WOMEN COMPLETED a clean sweep of the inter-pro championship round-robin phase with a 20-13 victory over Munster in Cork this afternoon.
The eastern province’s third win on the trot means they will face winless Ulster at the semi-final stage, while Munster will hope to overcome Connacht and force a rematch of today’s hotly-contested match.
Leinster took control in Musgrave Park thanks to their fluid attack, with Jeamie Deacon’s deft tip-on pass ensuring the phaseplay turned into points with Megan Williams’ finish in the corner.
Fiona Reidy crossed in response for Munster, but Leinster opened daylight between the sides by half-time. Juliet Short’s touchdown and Hannah O’Connor’s boot rang up a 5- 17 score at the interval.
The tournament’s top scorer O’Connor added three more points in the second half and Leinster kept their hosts at atm’s length despite a rally that included a try from wing Laura Sheehan.
Connacht managed to avoid Leinster in the next round thanks to three tries in a 19-20 win over Ulster in Queen’s University.
Fullback Mairead Coyne, wing Aoibheann Reilly and prop Laura Feely crossed the whitewash for the western province.
And while Stacey-Lea Kennedy grabbed a brace for Ulster, Meabh Deely’s boot had Connacht eight points clear entering the closing stages, when Lauren Maginnes’ try narrowed the gap.
The inter-pro semi-finals (Leinster v Ulster and Munster v Connacht) will take place at St Mary’s RFC on Saturday 14 September.
