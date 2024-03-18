Leinster sweat on James Ryan's fitness as Keenan ruled out for Zebre

HUGO KEENAN AND James Ryan are unavailable for Leinster’s URC clash away to Zebre this weekend.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen issued an injury update today ahead of Saturday’s game in Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi [KO 7.35pm, RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports].

Keenan was ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations decider against Scotland on Saturday with a hip injury. He was named to start on Thursday, but was a late withdrawal at the Aviva Stadium.

The full-back — who also had a knee issue recently — will be assessed on his return to Leinster, but is listed as unavailable for selection for this weekend alongside Ryan (arm) and Tommy O’Brien (hamstring).

Hugo Keenan celebrates with Andy Farrell after Ireland were crowned Six Nations champions on Saturday. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan was ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations after three games. The lock suffered a bicep injury after a “freak accident” in training.

Leinster confirmed that he underwent a “procedure” and will be assessed over the coming weeks regarding a return to play date. It’s a major concern for the province with the business end of the Champions Cup looming.

Ciarán Frawley, meanwhile, is continuing to follow graduated return to play protocols after being released from Ireland camp last week. A head injury forced him off in the second half against England at Twickenham.

Frawley will now be further assessed along with Cormac Foley (shoulder) and Martin Moloney (bicep), while Cullen offered no further updates on Alex Soroka (foot), Charlie Ngatai (calf) and Jimmy O’Brien (neck).