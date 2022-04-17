Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Andy Moran’s Leitrim win thriller against spirited London

They march on to play the winners of Mayo and Galway in the Connacht semi-final on May 8.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 4:25 PM
46 minutes ago 2,596 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740911
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ANDY MORAN’S FIRST championship game as Leitrim manager ended in a dramatic victory at Ruislip as they overcame London 3-12 to 2-11 in the Connacht quarter-final. 

A Ryan O’Rourke point and a penalty saw the visitors race into an early lead but London responded strongly and trailed by just one point at half-time. They immediately rattled off two points in a row thanks to Henry Walsh and a Chris Farley free. 

andy-moran Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The opening period of the second half proved crucial as Leitrim hit four unanswered points through O’Rourke, a Pearce Dolan double and a Donal Wrynn free. London captain Liam Gavaghan kept his side in touch with placed balls but when Jack Heslin raised a green flag after 21 minutes, Leitrim led by eight. 

Again London lashed back. Sean Hickey and Fearghal McMahon both raised green flags. A James Hynes score cut the difference to one going down the home straight. 

Six minutes were added on and in the fifth, O’Rourke scored a decisive goal. Leitrim progress to play the winners of Mayo and Galway in the semi-final on May 8. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie