Andy Moran’s Leitrim win thriller against spirited London

ANDY MORAN’S FIRST championship game as Leitrim manager ended in a dramatic victory at Ruislip as they overcame London 3-12 to 2-11 in the Connacht quarter-final.

A Ryan O’Rourke point and a penalty saw the visitors race into an early lead but London responded strongly and trailed by just one point at half-time. They immediately rattled off two points in a row thanks to Henry Walsh and a Chris Farley free.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The opening period of the second half proved crucial as Leitrim hit four unanswered points through O’Rourke, a Pearce Dolan double and a Donal Wrynn free. London captain Liam Gavaghan kept his side in touch with placed balls but when Jack Heslin raised a green flag after 21 minutes, Leitrim led by eight.

Again London lashed back. Sean Hickey and Fearghal McMahon both raised green flags. A James Hynes score cut the difference to one going down the home straight.

Six minutes were added on and in the fifth, O’Rourke scored a decisive goal. Leitrim progress to play the winners of Mayo and Galway in the semi-final on May 8.