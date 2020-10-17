Leitrim 'unable to field a team' and concede Division 3 game to Down

LEITRIM HAVE INFORMED Down that they are not able to field a team for today’s planned Division 3 clash.

The Connacht outfit say a number of players are unable to travel.

The game was slated to throw in at 4pm at Pairc Esler but Down will now be awarded a walkover.

“Unfortunately, due to the greater health situation that has gripped the country, Leitrim GAA has found itself having to concede our Allianz League encounter versus Down today,” a statement from Leitrim GAA reads.

“A number of players are awaiting test results and unavailable to travel. Other factors also prevented further players from being available, considering this greater health situation, and in this course of action, we must respect this situation. In summation, we are unable to field a team.

“We are living through very difficult times in an ever-increasing pandemic situation. Leitrim GAA is acutely aware of the efforts that have been made to get the inter-county season up and running.”

Coiste Chontae an Duin have been informed by Leitrim that they cannot fulfil the Allianz Football League Fixture today due to lack of playing numbers available to travel.



The fixture is thus conceded and will not now take place. pic.twitter.com/150cDJ9MCc — Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) October 17, 2020 Source: Official Down GAA /Twitter

“However, on this occasion, we cannot fulfil this fixture which is regrettable. We are hopeful that our situation will have resolved itself before next weekend’s fixture versus Tipperary.