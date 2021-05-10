BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 10 May 2021
Leitrim hurlers to display 'No To Racism' on their jerseys for the 2021 season

The new jersey is a result of a partnership with Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI).

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 May 2021, 4:08 PM
Leitrim Leitrim hurler Zak Moradi at today's launch in Croke Park.

A NEW JERSEY was launched today in Croke Park which will see the Leitrim hurlers partner with Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) in saying no to racism.

The Leitrim senior side will display the slogan ‘No To Racism’ on their jerseys for the 2021 season.

They play their opening game next Sunday afternoon of the new campaign at home to Louth in Carrick-on-Shannon in Division 3B of the Allianz Hurling League.

Croker (13 of 21) Leitrim players and GPA reps Brian Mulvihill and Colm Begley at today's launch. Source: Greg Byrne

“Racism is one of the worst things you can encounter,” said Leitrim hurler Zak Moradi.

“It creates a huge divide between people and without its existence we would have a more peaceful, welcoming and inclusive society.

“We want to raise awareness and create a community that sticks together as a whole with no divides. We’re all human and we all deserve a sense of belonging regardless of race. We want the same team spirit of sports: all for one and one for all.”

The Leitrim hurlers have chosen to partner with MRCI because of its long history in tackling racism and discrimination in the labour market and fighting for the rights of migrant workers and their families.

“Sport plays a very important role in promoting diversity and inclusion,” said MRCI Director Edel McGinley.

“The Leitrim jersey sends a clear message, raises awareness and shows solidarity with everyone impacted by racism. We commend the leadership shown by Leitrim Hurling team, the GAA and Zak Moradi in taking this stand. We would like to thank The One Foundation for their support in making this initiative possible.”

Fintan O'Toole
