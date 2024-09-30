Advertisement
Keith Beirne (Mohill) and Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill). INPHO
Leitrim and Laois county senior finals live on TV next weekend

Live action from Ballinamore and Portlaoise on TG4.
3.01pm, 30 Sep 2024
COUNTY SENIOR FINAL action from Leitrim and Laois will take centre stage on TG4 next Sunday.

The live coverage sees the Leitrim football decider between Sean O’Heslins and Mohill, and the Laois hurling final involving Clough-Ballacolla and Rathdowney-Errill.

The Leitrim football final is first up as reigning champions Mohill, appearing in their fifth straight final, take on 2021 champions Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins.

Commentary here is by Brian Tyers and Galway footballer Paul Conroy, with Conroy also on punditry duty with former Offaly manager Paul Rouse, alongside presenter Micheál Ó Domhnaill.

Later it’s the Laois hurling showdown with Clough-Ballacolla, three-in-a-row champions between 2020 and 2022, facing 2019 winners Rathdowney-Errill.

Commentary here is provided by Mícheál Ó Drisleáin and Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Michael Rice.

Sunday 6 October

Leitrim senior football final

  • Sean O’Heslins v Mohill, Ballinamore, 2pm.

Laois senior hurling final

  • Clough-Ballacolla v Rathdowney-Errill, Portlaoise, 4pm.
