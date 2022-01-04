'It's an amazing place' - Leitrim boss Moran impressed by Air Dome after historic indoor occasion

Leitrim’s Paul Keaney and Adrian Cummins of Sligo during last night's game.

“IT IS CLASS to be honest with you — look at this place,” new Leitrim manager Andy Moran said about the splendid NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan.

The €3.1 million facility provided an interesting backdrop for the first senior inter-county match of the year on Monday evening, when Sligo defeated Leitrim 1-21 to 1-17 in the Connacht FBD League.

An enjoyable encounter unfolded with Moran delighted that his new team produced a gritty display. “It’s amazing isn’t it?” he added, about the venue. “The game was really good and had a really high intensity.

“It was a bit more open than I would have liked being honest, but it was a really good workout.”

Leitrim manager Andy Moran watching on. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Despite suffering a defeat, Moran gleaned plenty of positives from the high-scoring tussle.

“We are usually talking about 0-9 to 0-8 in a pre-season game in the wind and storms, and then you see a 1-21 to 1-17,” Moran remarked.

I’m disappointed with the loss, but some of the play was really good. Being indoors was a huge factor, and if I was a corner forward on that surface you’d be relishing it.

“It’s so fast, and when you turn it’s very hard for a corner back to recover. The ball just moves so quickly on it, it’s an amazing place.”

Players making their way into the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Sligo manager Tony McEntee shared similar sentiments about the indoor factor.

“It does seem to play quick compared to what would be a sodden field outside in bad conditions,” the former Crossmaglen boss commented.

“It certainly does play quick. It probably suits us actually, that good surface with good flowing football.”

Roscommon are next on the agenda for Sligo in the Connacht FBD League on Saturday.

“It is a damn sight better than going out looking to play challenge matches, we have a chance now to play Roscommon next Saturday,” McEntee admitted.