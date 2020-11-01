BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 1 November 2020
Advertisement

Mayo ease to 11-point win over Leitrim and book Connacht semi-final clash with Roscommon

Tommy Conroy marked his championship debut with a superb goal as James Horan’s men marched on in the western province.

By John Fallon Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 3:11 PM
1 hour ago 4,244 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5251639
Mayo's Tommy Conroy scores a goal despite the efforts of Aidan Flynn of Leitrim.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Mayo's Tommy Conroy scores a goal despite the efforts of Aidan Flynn of Leitrim.
Mayo's Tommy Conroy scores a goal despite the efforts of Aidan Flynn of Leitrim.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Mayo 2-15

Leitrim 0-10

By JOHN FALLON at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada

CILLIAN O’CONNOR LED the way as Mayo did all that was required of them to set up a Connacht semi-final date with champions Roscommon next weekend.

But manager James Horan will feel there is plenty of room for improvement after this win in difficult conditions in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim, having played with the strong wind, trailed by 1-6 to 0-6 after they failed to build on a bright start in an opening half where neither team struck a wide.

Terry Hyland’s men opened up a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after ten minutes thanks to points from Shane Quinn, Evan Sweeney, Domhnaill Flynn and Keith Beirne.

Mayo eventually settled with Aidan O’Shea again proving an excellent target at full-forward and they hit three points without reply with Bryan Walsh getting them off the mark after eleven minutes before Cillian O’Connor landed two frees.

The first of those frees came after Leitrim’s Oisin MacCaffraigh received a black card and Mayo outscored the hosts by 1-4 to 0-1 during the ten minutes they had an extra man.

O’Connor landed two from play and Tommy Conroy crowned his championship debut with a superb goal after 23 minutes which he drove into the bottom left corner.

Beirne got Leitrim’s first point in eight minutes and they didn’t score again for 17 minutes when Donal Casey finished a good move just before the break which also involved Donal Wrynn and Beirne after O’Connor had got another free.

The sides twice exchanged points in the opening 12 minutes of the second-half as Leitrim continued to battle but then O’Connor took a pass from Conor Loftus and blasted to the net to push Mayo 2-8 to 0-8 in front after 48 minutes.

It took a good save from defender MacCaffraigh to deny Lee Keegan and then goalkeeper Brendan Flynn produced point blank saves to deny James Carr and Paddy Durcan.

But Leitrim never looked like staging a comeback as Mayo eased into a Connacht semi-final showdown with champions Roscommon next weekend.

Scorers for Mayo: Cillian O’Connor 1-9 (0-4f, 0-2 ‘45s), Tommy Conroy 1-0, Aidan O’Shea 0-2 (1m), Matthew Ruane 0-1, Conor Loftus 0-1,James Carr 0-1, Bryan Walsh 0-1 Leitrim: Keith Beirne 0-5f, Domhnaill Flynn 0-1, Donal Casey 0-1, Conor Dolan 0-1, Shane Quinn 0-1, Evan Sweeney 0-1.

Mayo

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)
3. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

20. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)
7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)
9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

10. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)
11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)
12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

Substitutes:

26. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) for Walsh (48′)
23. James Carr (Ardagh) for O’Donoghue (48′)
6. Rory Brickenden (Westport) for S Coen (51′)
19. Chris Barrett (Clontarf) for Plunkett (62)
22. Darren McHale (Knockmore) for Ruane (64)

Leitrim

1. Brendan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

4. Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)
19. Oisin Mac Caffraigh (Sean O’Heslin’s)
2. Donal Casey (Leitrim Gaels)

7. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels)
11. Paddy Maguire (Glencar-Manorhamilton – captain)
6. Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)

3. Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)
9. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill)

10. Conor Dolan (Glencar-Manorhamilton)
8. Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan)
12. Jack Gilheaney (Fenagh St. Caillin’s)

13. Shane Quinn (Mohill)
14. Evan Sweeney (Glencar-Manorhamilton)
15. Keith Beirne (Mohill)

Substitutes:

23. Riordan O’Rourk e (Fenagh St Caullin’s) for A Flynn (55′)
25. Dean McGovern (Sean O’Heslin’s) for D Flynn (55′)
18. Pierce Dolan (Sean O’Heslin’s) for Sweeney (64′)
24. Tom Prior (Sean O’Heslin’s) for Dolan (68′)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie