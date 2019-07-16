This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lennon warns Arsenal that Tierney is 'far more experienced and rounded' than £50m Wan-Bissaka

The Gunners are keen on the Celtic defender.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,757 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4726946
Celtic's Kieran Tierney is a target for Arsenal.
Image: Ian MacNicol
Image: Ian MacNicol

CELTIC WILL NOT be “pushed over” in Kieran Tierney transfer talks with Arsenal, says Neil Lennon, with the Hoops considering their defender to be “more experienced and rounded” than Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

One highly-rated full-back has already been on the move this summer, with Manchester United splashing out £50 million (€55.4m) on an England U21 international.

That deal is considered to have set the bar for others, with Celtic making it clear that there is no way they will be parting with Tierney unless the price they have put on his head is met. As things stand, Arsenal have seen two offers knocked back, with the most recent coming in at £25m (€27.7m).

The Scottish champions insist they will not be relaxing their stance and bowing to pressure, with Lennon aware of the talent the Hoops have on their hands and the kind of fee he should be generating if made available on the open market.

The Celtic boss told reporters when quizzed on a long-running saga surrounding Tierney: “We can’t do anything about what clubs do in England. £50m for Wan-Bissaka is a lot of money and we feel that Kieran is a far more experienced and rounded full-back at this juncture in his career.

“He’s an asset for us and we do have a value for the player and we rate the player very highly. So ‘disrespectful’ is the wrong word, but we’re certainly not going to be pushed over in any negotiations and we’re in a very strong position with regard to a number of our assets in the team.”

Lennon added: “The club’s valuation of Kieran has not been met and until then we don’t have a discussion to make. I don’t know what Arsenal’s financial state is. I know what ours is and we are quite comfortable with the situation at the moment.

“There has been a second bid, the bid has been rejected and it’s as you were. He’s a great player and a great talent. He’s just 22 years old and has so much more to give to the game.

“It doesn’t surprise me that there are potential suitors. It’s a compliment for all the work he’s done over the years. He’s got a long-term contract and we don’t want him to go.”

