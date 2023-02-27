Leo Cullen signs new two-year contract with Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Leo Cullen has signed a new two-year contract as head coach.

The extension means he will continue his stay in the top job of the province having initially taken charge in 2015 following his appointment as forwards coach a year previously.

Cullen hailed the news as Leinster embark on what he described as “a really exciting period of the season.”

Advertisement

The two-time United Rugby Championship coach of the year added: “It is a great honour for me to be asked to extend my time at Leinster Rugby. I feel very fortunate to able to work with such a brilliant group of people here.

“Many thanks to Shane Nolan, Guy Easterby and the Leinster Professional Game Board along with David Nucifora from the IRFU for their continued support and backing of me through this process.

“Also to my family and friends, who only show me love and support, thank you for all the sacrifices you make. We are entering a really exciting period of the season and we are all focused on delivering our best in front of lots of people who have backed us all through our careers.”

While Leinster CEO Shane Nolan said sealing Cullen’s extension “was one of my top priorities”, IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora admitted the head coach’s commitment was crucial to the Blues’ cause for the seasons ahead.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“The province is starting a new chapter next season with the loss of some influential voices in their environment, so it was important that Leo agreed to sign on for a further two years.

“He is a driving force behind a lot of the good work that goes on at Leinster and the stability and insight he brings will enable Leinster to transition successfully while also continuing to compete for honours and bring through new talent.”