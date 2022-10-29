Scarlets struggle to contain the latest talent from Leinster conveyor belt

ANOTHER WIN, ANOTHER bonus-point in the bag, another totemic performance from Rhys Ruddock and another reason for Leo Cullen to big-up his backroom staff for preparing so well a side to go on the road and deliver.

Of all the reasons to be cheerful for the Leinster boss it was the latter that raised the biggest smile.

“Rhys Ruddock and Ross Byrne were immense in the way they led the group, but then we had some young guys coming off the bench to make their Leinster debuts, which is always fantastic to see,” said Cullen.

“Everyone who works through the pathway brings these youngsters through. They all have a different story, like Tadgh McElroy who is 25 and has been in on a short-term deal with us

“He has an interesting background, and I was trying to convince him to come in and play some A games just on the off chance. I told him there might be an opportunity for him and so it’s really nice when that happens

“He was at the back of a maul and thought he’d scored, but it turned into a penalty try. He’s a great story for just sticking at it.

He comes from Dundalk and played with under-age teams,. Dave Kearney, another County Louth man, presented him with his cap in the dressing room, which was nice.

“Ben Brownlee has come through my old alma mater, Blackrock, and Charlie Tector is from Wexford and Kilkenny Schools. They have all had different routes to get here and there were a lot of real positives out there.”

Brownlee got a chance to test himself against Jonathan Davies for almost half-an-hour and all the replacements played a part in steering Leinster to a 35-5 victory. The Scarlets also played their part in that scoreline, coughing up 16 penalties, two penalty tries and three yellow cards.

“It was a great way to finish the first block of seven games and a lot of good prep work has gone in from the coaches and backroom staff – but it’s just the first block of the season,” added Cullen.

“The Academy staff put in great work and nights like this are really pleasing. We came off a big game against Munster in the Aviva with a different group and this week was all about trying to raise the bar again with a different group and try to make it a special week for them.

“When you see guys getting their first caps from their teammates in the dressing room, that’s what makes it so pleasing. Hopefully there are lots more good things to come from those young guys.”

Advertisement