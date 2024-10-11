'He's been brilliant. And a bit of local insights from his time with Munster is great'

LEO CULLEN FEELS Leinster have named their strongest team possible for tomorrow’s URC meeting with Munster at Croke Park [KO 5.45pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports/URC TV], while taking into account a number of significant injury setbacks.

Cullen named his 23 earlier today, with Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour all ruled out. McCarthy and O’Brien both picked up knocks in last weekend’s win against Benetton while Larmour had been set to feature in Treviso before sustaining in injury in training.

Speaking in Croke Park after Leinster’s Captain’s Run this morning, Cullen also confirmed Rónan Kelleher will likely be sidelined until next month, making him a doubt for Ireland’s opening Autumn Test against New Zealand on 8 November – a major blow considering Dan Sheehan is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Meanwhile Robbie Henshaw again misses out on Leinster’s matchday squad, having yet to feature this season due to an unspecified injury.

“Joe McCarthy picked up a niggle in the game last week, along with Jimmy O’Brien and Ronan Kelleher,” Cullen explained.

Leo Cullen speaking to the media in Croke Park. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“We’ll just continue to monitor how they are. Rónan had a procedure on his ankle so he’ll be gone for, I don’t know, four to six weeks. The exact timeline… I’m not exactly sure on that, he only just got it done during the week.

“Robbie is a little bit slower coming back in but we’re just managing guys with the niggles over the course of pre-season. So he will hopefully be introduced to full training next week and we will see as the week goes on. He is not a million miles away, he is up and running and everything.”

With McCarthy out, RG Snyman is named in the starting XV to face his old team for the first time since swapping Limerick for Dublin over the summer. Cullen says the South African will share lineout calling responsibilities with James Ryan tomorrow.

“They share responsibility there, not to give too much away,” Cullen explained.

“Listen, he has been brilliant. You have probably heard some of the other players and coaches talking about him as well. He got through 50 minutes at the weekend and that’s another positive step. And a bit of local insights that he has from his time with Munster which is great! But yeah, the lads are warming to him now and hopefully he goes well tomorrow.”

Ciarán Frawley starts at 10. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Kelleher’s absence sees 23-year-old Lee Barron start at hooker, with Gus McCarthy (21) on the bench, while the injuries to Cullen’s wing options opens the door for Liam Turner to step up and start in the number 14 shirt.

As expected, Ciarán Frawley gets the nod at out-half while both Byrne brothers, Harry and Ross, are named on the bench. Ross Byrne sat out today’s Captain’s Run but Cullen downplayed it as a precaution.

Croke Park is a sell-out for tomorrow’s game and Cullen has called on his players to embrace the day, without getting too caught up in size of the occasion.

“It’s amazing just in terms of focusing the minds,” Cullen said.

“The occasion, it’s incredible really. We’re very appreciative of the people that have gone on and bought tickets. It’s remarkable.

“Like, the occasion is amazing, the stadium is slightly different just because of the way the pitch is laid out there, the size of the crowd, the enormity of the occasion is amazing. But we need to strip it back to what we need to do to play well on the day.”