'We are in the entertainment industry' - Leo Cullen looks forward to busy period

THE EASY SLUR that people put on this Leinster team on International weekends is that tasteless ‘Leinster B’ label.

But any team that can field Jack Conan, Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien has a fair sprinkling of stardust all the same. Little wonder that as the game wore on after some downtime for the clubs over the past month, they emerged as the dominant figures as Leinster edged commandingly into the lead to finish 27-20 winners.

“I think they all grew into the game as well. Delighted to see the three of them come through the 80 minutes and they all look ok down there as well,” said head coach Leo Cullen.

“It’s a pretty intense block of games we have for all the teams (coming up). Squad depth is massively important and something we talked about downstairs there with players coming back in next week so they are trying to get back up to speed for the Champion’s Cup next week.

“The International guys, they are coming back in next week as well but we will try to keep them fresh to have them firing in the new year.”

But first, a final bruising November series against Australia to come, a checklist of injuries then, and a full integration of recently arrived All Black Jordie Barrett.

“That’s what you want. We are lucky in that these are guys that have been playing at the top end of the game,” said Cullen.

“We will watch the game tomorrow with great interest to see how everybody comes through.

“Jordie, as you touched on, he only arrived in on Wednesday. So he had a knock and he came off in the French game so he looks like he is ok.

“We will try to get him up and running through training first and make some calls as to when he starts. But it was nice for him to learn some calls today which he had to do on the run.

Jordie Barrett. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s unusual that you have a player coming in halfway through the season, so we want to make sure we set him up as well as possible to help him succeed.

“We will go about that process over the next while. At least he and Tyler (Bleyendaal) will understand each other’s lingo form their time at the Hurricanes.”

As for RG Snyman, Leinster weren’t just letting him kick back on his return. When he was needed, he was unleashed. His usual strengths were there to be seen with his offloading, but he also provided a menace that scrambled the Ulster defence.

More than that, they demolished the Ulster set-piece with a few critical lineout steals.

“The players do a lot of work along with Robin McBryde, so it’s great when you steal lineouts. A huge one at the end and one in the bottom corner when Ulster were five metres out,” said Cullen.

“They are big moments in the game but there’s a huge amount of work that goes into it. Credit to Max (Deegan), he was involved in both those steals, but he’s been incredible in how he has driven that defence group in particular.

“It wouldn’t necessarily have been something Max would have had three or four years ago in his armoury, but he has done a hell of a lot of work on it.”

For now, he’s looking at the usual intense blast of game leading into the Yuletide season.

“It will be a serious test for us in terms of us applying ourselves in a pretty short lead into that game (Bristol). Obviously the game is not until Sunday and then we have six days until Clermont, and two more inter-pros over the Christmas period,” he said.

“We know what it is like, obviously Ulster is the same. It’s a seriously competitive period in the season where you see so many different factors at this time of the year. Particularly over the next few weeks, the distractions of Christmas and all the rest.

“But we are in the entertainment industry and you have got to roll out! But it is an exciting block of games for us. We as a group have tried to get the balance right in terms of recharging the batteries and getting the energy right.”

For Ulster, the situation is a little more grave. When they travel to Toulouse for next Sunday, they could be boarding a plane without any players who are wingers by trade.

The most significant of their wing absences is Jacob Stockdale.

“Don’t know how long he’s going to be out for at the moment but it’s not a short-term thing,” said Murphy.

“I can’t tell you, I don’t know how long it is but I know it’s not a case of getting him back in a week or two. He’s had a significant hamstring injury and it’s a matter probably of a good few weeks but I haven’t heard an actual time on that yet.”

So they are down Stockdale. Rob Baloucoune hasn’t played a single game this year either.

Werner Kok lasted the first 14 minutes before having to be replaced by Ben Moxham. He just about made it through the next 20 minutes before he too was nobbled.

Somehow, John Cooney ended up on the wing. He’s played there before, but in the midsts of time. The suspicion here was that he actually injured his hamstring long before the end but didn’t come off. In any event, he had a gash pouring blood from his forehead.

John Cooney. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Add in Aaron Sexton having left to pursue a dream of playing American football, well…

“Werner’s gumshield went off, he rushed in to do his HIA and didn’t pass his HIA. We don’t think he’s concussed but he is concussed because he didn’t pass his HIA,” said Murphy.

“Moxy comes on and unfortunately it looks like he’s done his opposite knee to the one he did the last time. We don’t know how severe it is but it doesn’t look amazing at the moment.

“John to go onto the wing, he’s played there before, but for him to come off, it ended up being Nick Timoney out there, he’s played there before as well. Plenty of wingers obviously.

“Disappointing obviously and the problem now is we’ve got a shortage around our back three.

“We’re going to have to come up with a solution and see what that looks like next week.”