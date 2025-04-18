Lowry shoots 70, Fleetwood gets helping hand on comical 10th, and Thomas retains lead

SHANE LOWRY’S FEINT hopes of challenging at the RBC Heritage faded with a final-hole bogey to leave him on four under par for the tournament, eight shots behind leader Justin Thomas.

Lowry carded a one-under-par 70 on Friday at Hilton Head Island, bookending an otherwise solid round with dropped shots.

A bogey on the par-4 opener saw Lowry drop to two under for the tournament before birdies on the fifth (par 5), the ninth (par 4) and the 14th (par 3) moved him to the fringes of striking range heading into the weekend.

The bogey on 18 leaves Lowry at what appears to be an insurmountable deficit, however, after Thomas backed up his sublime first-round 61 with a second-round 69 to sit on 12 under for the tournament.

Thomas, who led by three entering Friday’s second round at this signature event on the PGA Tour, will carry a two-shot advantage into Saturday after Korea’s Si Woo Kim shot up 19 places to second.

Kim’s six-under-par 64 heading into the weekend moved him to 10 under for the tournament, level with American Russell Henley who has so far carded the inverse of Kim’s scores (64 on Thursday and 68 on Friday).

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is tied for fourth with Andrew Novak on nine under par despite an extraordinary incident on the 10th hole.

Fleetwood, seeking his first PGA Tour victory, drove right towards the rough only for the ball to strike a spectator on the chest and fall into his folded arms.

The male fan, unharmed, held the ball in position on top of his arms until Fleetwood approached him, from which point golfer and spectator enjoyed a hearty conversation while the Southport native awaited a ruling.

"Can you go for a walk?" 😂



Tommy Fleetwood's ball lands in the arms of a spectator 😅 pic.twitter.com/kwNZN7aTbT — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 18, 2025

The spectator, who had inadvertently prevented Fleetwood’s ball from flying significantly further into the rough, joked to the Englishman that he was obliged to birdie the hole following the intervention.

Fleetwood could achieve only par from his free drop, but three subsequent birdies in his last six holes saw him shoot a 66 to move firmly into contention.

Scottie Scheffler is a shot further back, tied for sixth on eight under par after his second-round 70.