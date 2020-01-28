This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal All-Ireland winner and 'real leader' retires from inter-county football

Declan Bonner confirmed Leo McLoone’s exit to local media outlets today.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,454 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4983780
Wave goodbye: Leo McLoone.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Wave goodbye: Leo McLoone.
Wave goodbye: Leo McLoone.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

2012 ALL-IRELAND WINNER Leo McLoone’s retirement from inter-county football has been confirmed by Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

Numerous local media outlets are reporting that Bonner confirmed the news today.

31-year-old McLoone is understood to have stepped aside before the 2020 inter-county season campaign got underway, following a successful 2019 with his club, Naomh Conaill.

As well as that coveted Celtic Cross, McLoone has helped Donegal to five Ulster senior titles in a colourful career. He made his debut under Brian McIver in 2008, while his championship bow came against Carlow the following year.

The forward stepped away from inter-county football in 2017 after finding himself out of favour the season before. McLoone, a key part of Jim McGuinness’ All-Ireland winning squad in 2012, won a Donegal senior championship in October, and lined out in midfield for the Glenties side that went down to Kilcoo in the Ulster final. 

“Leo [was] a brilliant servant, there for over a decade,” Bonner told Highland Radio this afternoon. “He picked up a lot of titles along the way, and was a real leader. 

“Over the years that I’ve had him, he’s been a big, big leader within the group. [He is] a big, big loss, no more than Frank [McGlynn] is, and we wish him well.”

jim-mcguinness-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle-with-leo-mcloone Celebrating with McGuinness in 2012. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“In the Autumn time, he had indicated that he was going to step away from the demands of inter-county — there’s huge demands at that level now — and he confirmed then just over the Christmas that he wouldn’t be coming back,” Bonner added.

“He’s been a great player for Donegal, a real strong, powerful player who could play in numerous positions. He’s going to be a loss for the group.”

After opening their Allianz National League campaign with a draw against Mayo, Donegal now face newly-promoted Meath in Navan on Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie