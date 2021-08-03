Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Leon Reid finishes seventh in blistering 200m semi-final

It was the fastest 200m race ran this year, and Reid finished just outside his season’s best from this morning.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 1:22 PM
56 minutes ago 2,397 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5513545
Ireland's Leon Reid after finishing seventh.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ireland's Leon Reid after finishing seventh.
Ireland's Leon Reid after finishing seventh.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND’S LEON REID has finished seventh in his men’s 200m semi-final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In the fastest semi-final, which was won by Canadian superstar Andre de Grass in a 2021 world’s best time, national record and personal best of 19.73, Reid produced another brilliant run to clock 20.54, just outside his season’s best from this morning.

Running in Lane 3, Reid started brightly and his first 50m into the bend was excellent. He held his form well down the home straight, though it wasn’t enough as de Grass and Kenny Bednarek of USA took the two fastest qualifier spots.

“It wasn’t enough,” the 27-year-old told RTÉ Sport afterwards. “I felt good, but I don’t know, it must just be where I am right now.

“I just wanted to go a little bit quicker. It’s quite frustrating, to be honest… I just didn’t have that kick and rhythm off the bend that I usually have.

“I want to be more in the mix than just on the race sheet. Back to the drawing board.”

“It’s been amazing, obviously all the support back home and [from] the Irish federation, Irish Athletics, Olympic committees… it’s been amazing,” he added on the Olympic experience in general.

Reid got through this morning’s heats at Tokyo’s National Stadium, running a season’s best time of 20.53 seconds to finish fifth in a strong field.

His Irish team-mate Marcus Lawler missed out, though also clocked a season’s best time of 20.73 on his Olympic debut as he came in sixth in his heat.

“I like to achieve high, it might not be enough but I’ll give it a good lash in the semis,” Reid said after the heat.

Elsewhere in the semi-finals, world champion Noah Lyles endured a finish-line gaffe, but managed to qualify. The 24-year-old inexplicably slowed up with 10m of his semi to run and was promptly overtaken at the line by Canada’s Aaron Brown and Liberian Joseph Fahnbulleh, all three credited with 19.99 seconds.

It meant Lyles didn’t qualify automatically as one of the first two finishers, instead handed an anxious wait for times as the third and final semi-final — Reid’s — went ahead.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It is not a win-lose situation,” Lyles insisted. “I’m glad I made it to the finals and that is all that matters. I knew I was going to make it. It was a bit risky, I wouldn’t lie, but I made it.”

US 17-year-old sensation Erriyon Knighton won the opening semi-final convincingly in 20.02, scoring a psychological blow by casually looking across the field no less than four times on the back stretch through to the line.

- Additional reporting from  © – AFP, 2021.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie