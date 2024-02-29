Sensational eagle helps Leona Maguire challenge at Women's World Championship

LEONA MAGUIRE PRODUCED a sensational eagle to help put her in contention after day one at the LPGA Women’s World Championship.

The Cavan native holed out from the fairway on the par-four fourth for some early momentum in Singapore.

Advertisement

Maguire finished on two-under par for a five-way share of fifth pace, two shots off leader Sarah Schmelzel.

The American delivered five birdies on the front nine and just a single dropped shot after the turn, while Maguire’s form was not as consistent after that superb eagle.

It looked as though she was going to build on it when she birdied the fourth, but a bogey on seven was then followed by back-to-back dropped shots on 12 and 13.

Maguire made amends with birdies on 14 and 16 before her day finished with another bogey on the 18th.

There are three players grouped together in second place, one shot clear of Maguire; American Lilia Vu, Sweden’s Linn Grant and Esther Henseleit of Germany.