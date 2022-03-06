Maguire finishes with aplomb for a top 15 finish as Ko storms to victory

LEONA MAGUIRE CLAIMED a top 15 finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship by delivering her strongest round on the final day in Singapore.

The Cavan native signed for 68 after notching five birdies and a single bogey to finish on nine-under-par, enough to ensure a share of 13th place.

Maguire started the weekend promisingly with a three-under-par 69 on Saturday, which brought her to five-under for the tournament and enough of a sight for a possible top 10 finish.

However, South Korea’s Ko Jin-young stormed to a two-shot victory by closing with a final round six-under-par 66 to win at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Playing in her first event of the 2022 LPGA season, Ko showed why she is the world number one as she outplayed her closest rivals by firing five birdies in her last six holes to clinch her sixth LPGA title with her winning total of 17-under-par 271.

Australia’s Minjee Lee staged a strong comeback by posting the day’s lowest score of 63, to end her Singapore campaign tied for second place alongside overnight leader Chun In-gee of South Korea.

“It feels amazing right now. I just tried to focus on doing my best today. It’s always hard to be playing in the last group but I thrive on playing under pressure,” said Ko.

“I was on Facetime with my mom and dad. They were smiling all the time and were very emotional with my latest victory.”