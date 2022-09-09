Maguire fires five birdies in eight holes to move up the leaderboard in Cincinnati

LEONA MAGUIRE WENT ON a charge in the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati this evening, firing five birdies in eight holes to move up the leaderboard.

The Cavan golfer posted birdies at two par-3s, the eighth and the 14th, as well as the par-4 10th and two par 5s to leap from 31st to a tie for 12th thru 15.

However, she remains six shots off the lead held by Jeangeun Lee6 who shot a nine-under round of 63 today. Xiyu Lin is second on 12-under.

Ulster’s Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for 47th after a second successive 71. Meadow is on two-under for the tournament.

You can see the leaderboard here.