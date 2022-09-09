Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 9 September 2022
Advertisement

Maguire fires five birdies in eight holes to move up the leaderboard in Cincinnati

Ulster’s Stephanie Meadow shot a 71 for the second day in a row.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Sep 2022, 10:57 PM
56 minutes ago 930 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5862721
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

LEONA MAGUIRE WENT ON a charge in the second round of the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati this evening, firing five birdies in eight holes to move up the leaderboard.

The Cavan golfer posted birdies at two par-3s, the eighth and the 14th, as well as the par-4 10th and two par 5s to leap from 31st to a tie for 12th thru 15.

However, she remains six shots off the lead held by Jeangeun Lee6 who shot a nine-under round of 63 today. Xiyu Lin is second on 12-under.

Ulster’s Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for 47th after a second successive 71. Meadow is on two-under for the tournament.

You can see the leaderboard here.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie