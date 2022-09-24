Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 24 September 2022
Maguire shoots superb round of 65 to close within two of leader at Irish Open

Cavan golfer got four birdies and an eagle in the closing seven holes of today’s third round at Dromoland Castle.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 7:37 PM
Leona Maguire of Ireland on the 18th Hole.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEONA MAGUIRE IS chasing history. No Irish woman has ever won the Irish Open nor has an Irish woman won on the European Ladies tour.

But Maguire put herself in a position to challenge after a superb round of 65 today saw her move from 42nd to a share of eighth position, two shots off a lead held by Anne van Dam from the Netherlands.

“I didn’t get off to the best start today but a birdie on eight and a par save on nine gave me some good momentum heading into the back nine,” said the Cavan woman afterwards in an interview with RTÉ.

“The chip in on 12 was the first bit of luck I got all week and then I got some nice birdies coming in and that eagle on 16, that was needed.”

leona-maguire-on-the-18th-hole Maguire putts in front of the Castle. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It sure was. In all, Maguire had four birdies and an eagle from the 12th onwards, each successful putt getting a louder cheer.

“The crowds were phenonomal and I wanted to give them something to cheer about. It has been fantastic having so many people out and hopefully we can do the same tomorrow.

“It is a home open – you don’t get to experience it very often and I have not done it in ten years and when I was walking up nine, the girls were saying it was like a Major.

“I will try and play as well as I can tomorrow.”

She is surrounded by class players.

Van Dam leads on 11-under.

Six players – Annabel Dimmock, Carmen Alonso, Jessica Karlsson, Moa Folke, Nicole Brock Estrop and Ursula Wikstroem – are on 10-under, a shot ahead of Maguire, who has five other players for company on nine-under, in a share of eighth place.

