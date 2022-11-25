Membership : Access or Sign Up
Maguire two shots off the lead after opening round in Spain

A 68 leaves the Cavan woman well positioned going into Friday.

1 hour ago 278 Views 0 Comments
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Image: Lynne Sladky

LEONA MAGUIRE PICKED up on Thursday where she left off in her brilliant second-placed finish at last week’s Tour Championship as she shot an opening-round 68 to leave her on five under par, two shots off leader Cara Gainer at the Andalucia Open de Espana in Spain.

Four birdies and eagle on the 17th, with just one blemish, leaves Maguire well positioned heading into Friday’s second round at Alferini Golf.

Gainer shot nine birdies and two bogeys and sits a shot ahead of defending champion Carlota Ciganda.

“It was really solid round, I committed nicely to my targets,” Maguire said after completing her first round at the season-ending event. “I drove the ball well which you have to do out here, and it was nice to get that bonus eagle on eight to come in and finish with some nice momentum.

“I had a fantastic season on the LPGA, it was nice to finish that off with a second place over there and one last event of the year, hopefully I can finish it off strong.

“It’s nice to be back in Spain and there were quite a few Irish people out watching today which was nice to have a little home support and my dad is here this week, so it’s nice to have him here too and finish it off as well as I can.”

Gavin Cooney
Meanwhile, at the Joburg Open on the DP World Tour, both John Murphy and Tom McKibbin are at three under after opening-round 68s, five shots back from leader Dan Bradbury of England.

