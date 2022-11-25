Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 25 November 2022
Advertisement

Maguire two shots back after second round in Spain

The Cavan woman sits in standalone third on nine under par.

31 minutes ago 327 Views 0 Comments
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Leona Maguire (file pic).
Image: Lynne Sladky

LEONA MAGUIRE CONTINUED her strong start at at the Andalucia Open de Espana in Spain, carding a four-under-par 69 to sit two shots off the lead at Alferini Golf.

The Cavan woman is nine under for the tournament in standalone third, two strokes behind home leader Cayetana Fernandez and a shot back from Friday’s playing partner Linn Grant of Sweden.

First-round leader, Englishwoman Cara Gainer, is in a four-way tie a shot beneath Maguire in the leaderboard.

Maguire carded four birdies in a blemish-free round, rounding off with a two-putt par to remain two back.

The 27-year-old is aiming to round off an impressive 2022 with victory in Malaga a week after earning an excellent second-placed finish at the lucrative Tour Championship.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie