Maguire two shots back after second round in Spain

LEONA MAGUIRE CONTINUED her strong start at at the Andalucia Open de Espana in Spain, carding a four-under-par 69 to sit two shots off the lead at Alferini Golf.

The Cavan woman is nine under for the tournament in standalone third, two strokes behind home leader Cayetana Fernandez and a shot back from Friday’s playing partner Linn Grant of Sweden.

First-round leader, Englishwoman Cara Gainer, is in a four-way tie a shot beneath Maguire in the leaderboard.

Maguire carded four birdies in a blemish-free round, rounding off with a two-putt par to remain two back.

The 27-year-old is aiming to round off an impressive 2022 with victory in Malaga a week after earning an excellent second-placed finish at the lucrative Tour Championship.